Zac Robinson's praise of Falcons' star came with a not-so-subtle jab at Drake London

The Atlanta Falcons will again be without Drake London in Week 15, which means that the Falcons will continue entrusting Darnell Mooney and David Sills V with quality snaps against the Bucs. However, Kirk Cousins' top receiving option isn't anyone in the ailing receiver room since Kyle Pitts has shined.

In the Dirty Birds' 37-9 loss in Week 14, Pitts caught six passes for a season-high 90 yards, establishing himself as the alpha in Atlanta's receiving game in London's absence. And OC Zac Robinson was quick to admit the Falcons are hoping to feed him with targets the rest of the season.

Zac Robinson says Kyle Pitts has made "huge strides" from last season and become "our No. 1 guy that we're targeting." #Falcons — Marc Raimondi (@marcraimondi) December 9, 2025

It was previously believed that the fifth-year tight end wouldn't be retained this offseason, but he's enjoying the best season of his career since he was a rookie. However, he enters Thursday night questionable due to a knee injury, and should be in for a massive evening should he suit up.

Zac Robinson says the Falcons are treating Kyle Pitts like their No. 1 receiving option

It's a low bar, but a welcomed development for Pitts. He's certainly better than Mooney, Sills, and undrafted free agents Dylan Drummond and Deven Thompkins. But if and when London returns, he will always be the go-to option in the passing game, which Robinson might have somehow forgot.

Raheem Morris said yesterday that the Falcons were aiming for London to return against the Cardinals in Week 16, but it would be unsurprising to see them shut him down for the season given the team has nothing to play for and they want to see their franchise cornerstone return to 100%.

The Pro Bowl wideout is in line for a massive extension to remain in Atlanta this offseason, yet his OC is either forgetting his existence or ignoring his impact on the offense. And it's only made the fact that Robinson needs to be fired for his innate mismanagement of one of the NFL's best offenses.

However, the former Mackey Award winner from Florida has never truly become elite in red and black. As much as they might want to keep him, that could be money better spent on London, but Terry Fontenot still needs to work tirelessly to ensure both are with the Falcons for the foreseeable future.

With that said, there is a silver lining in what Robinson has said. Despite some minor drop problems, former first-round pick looks far better than he did last season, and having him and London together is giving fans in what's otherwise been a nightmare season in Atlanta.