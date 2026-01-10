Falcons make their stance on Jeff Ulbrich crystal clear with head-scratching decision

It appears likely that Jeff Ulbrich will be back with the Atlanta Falcons in 2026, assuming the next head coach wants to keep him on the coaching staff. The fanbase wants him back, the players want him back, and most importantly, Arthur Blank wants him back in Atlanta, which basically confirms it.

The Falcons even blocked the Dallas Cowboys' request for their DC vacancy, and it doesn't seem like they'll be the only ones denied. The front office clearly wants to keep Ulbrich in Atlanta by any means necessary, but they seemed to forget is that them wanting him back is only one part of the equation.

Cowboys likely won’t be only one. Sounds like Ulbrich getting blocked because team values him as potential or even likely DC for new coach. https://t.co/EkFBkGrmAx — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) January 9, 2026

Given Ulbrich has spent the majority a half-decade coaching in Atlanta before receiving his first shot as a DC in New York, this franchise clearly means a lot to him. That's not to say he wouldn't leave if a better opportunity materializes, but maybe coaching in Dallas isn't as appealing to the 48-year-old.

Falcons are doing wrong by Jeff Ulbrich by denying him DC interviews

There is a chance the Dirty Birds only denied this interview because Ulbrich himself isn't interested in the scrutiny of being the Cowboys' new DC, but ESPN's Jeremy Fowler's report suggests otherwise, since the Falcons clearly want to retain the coach who helped them break their franchise sack record.

By the looks of it, it sounds like the front office has made up their mind on bringing him back despite having no head coach in waiting. Wanting him back is the right choice, but not allowing the coaching staff the freedom to fulfill their vision (with Ulbrich or not) is where Blank starts to lose my support.

Jerry Jones is willing to shell out money for top-shelf defensive coordinators, so if Ulbrich doesn't want to go there, he probably doesn't want to leave at all. Washington and both New York teams also have DC openings currently, but this doesn't account for movement on the head coaching front.

The Packers, Rams, Chargers, Broncos, Jaguars, and Vikings all have defensive coordinators who could be poached for a head coaching job, and if that happens, Ulbrich could be ripe for the taking, assuming the Falcons' next head coach isn't as pro-Ulbrich as the remainder of the front office is.

Ulbrich's time as an assistant with the Falcons did line up with both Mike McDaniel and Mike (and Matt) LaFleur, so those relationships could be vital in answering some burning questions about his 2026 status.

Something worth noting is the fact that Atlanta has an interview planned with Robert Saleh, who gave Ulbrich his DC opportunity with the Jets. If he's the Falcons' next head coach, then it's basically guaranteed that he'll be back, but until then, his future with the team is very much up in the air.