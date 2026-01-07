Falcons' linebacker echoed what all Atlanta fans are thinking about Jeff Ulbrich

Atlanta Falcons defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich is beloved by fans and players alike, and it's been showcased to an extreme this week. Ever since Raheem Morris was fired on Sunday, various rumors have emerged regarding the next man in charge, but one thing stays the same: Ulbrich must stay.

This sentiment was echoed recently by Falcons' linebacker Josh Woods. The 29-year-old veteran urged Atlanta to retain the defensive coordinator amidst the changing regime.

LB Josh Woods said today that he hopes Jeff Ulbrich returns to the #Falcons next season: "I think he's a heck of a coach. Created a heck of a culture that I hope you guys could see on the field and developed a true connection with each and every one of the guys." — Marc Raimondi (@marcraimondi) January 5, 2026

Finally, someone understands what Falcons fans have been screaming all season. Not only did Ulbrich turn the culture around after the disastrous single season from Jimmy Lake in 2024, but created an electrifying, record-breaking defense that no one saw coming.

The Falcons' new regime must keep Jeff Ulbrich in Atlanta at all costs

Everyone knows how good the pass rush was, with a franchise record-breaking 57 sacks this season, but this wasn't the only improved metric.

The Falcons allowed an average of 224 passing yards per game last season, and jumped to 200 allowed per game this year. Atlanta also allowed 1.3 points per game less this season, the second-best improvement in the NFC South.

He's performed so well that there were rumors of him leaving to become a head coach elsewhere earlier this season, but he's expected to be a hot commodity on the DC market.

There are many strong candidates for the Falcons' head coaching gig, but Ulbrich is near the top of the list. The fantastic impression he's left on Falcons' fans has skyrocketed him in hearts all across Atlanta.

His fantastic first season in Atlanta produced the second-best-ranked defense since the 2017 playoff team led by Vic Beasley and Grady Jarrett.

It would be a disastrous decision for the Falcons' new regime to relieve Ulbrich of his duties, and fans would rightfully revolt. He's been the heart and soul behind the Falcons' biggest defensive turnaround in recent memory and stolen the hearts of fans nationwide.

If anything, Ulbrich should be interviewing for the head coaching role in Atlanta, instead of eagerly awaiting the decision on his future. The fact that Woods, a backup linebacker, understands Ulbrich's role in the defensive improvement and impact on the culture proves his worth.

Not only are star players improving drastically, but backups, who might not even be retained this offseason, are praising the defensive coordinator and wishing for his return. All fans can do is sit an anxiously wait, but if Ulbrich is removed from his post in any capacity, riots in Atlanta may ensue.