Falcons may be sitting on a rookie threatening to shake up their depth chart

As rookie minicamp kicks off, the Atlanta Falcons made 14 of their 16 undrafted free agent signings official. And minicamp will be our first glimpse of what these UDFAs are made of, as they all look to make a good first impression with Kevin Stefanski and send Atlanta's current depth chart into chaos.

The Falcons have a couple of undrafted free agents fans should keep an eye on as the summer progresses, but only a few look like they have a real shot to make the roster. One of them is Miami center James Brockermeyer given Ryan Neuzil's status as the starting center doesn't appear safe.

While labeling one undrafted free agent to watch on every team, The Athletic's Nate Baumgardner made it a point to spotlight Brockermeyer once again, calling him one of the better UDFA fits the Falcons stumbled upon, which could quietly make for an intriguing position battle in training camp.

James Brockermeyer could force his way into the Falcons' plans sooner than we think

While playing a key role in Miami's national championship run, the 23-year-old was a First-Team All-American in 2025. He kept the OL stable for Carson Beck, and anchored one of the best rushing attacks in college football, which saw Mark Fletcher Jr. have a breakout season for the Hurricanes.

Baumgardner noted that like Neuzil, Brockermeyer is a bit undersized, but what he lacks in size, he makes up for in competitiveness and IQ. Frankly, his frame is the only reason he didn't get drafted, as he has the production and the upside teams should covet in a high-upside rookie lineman.

"Known in scouting circles as one of the smarter offensive line prospects in the 2026 NFL Draft, Brockermeyer is a limited athlete who is a bit undersized (6-feet-3, 298 pounds) but gets absolutely everything out of his body," Baugmgardner wrote. "He plays with great balance and, most importantly, always seems to know where he’s going and what he’s doing."

The Dirty Birds are set to revamp their system up front with Bill Callahan replacing Dwayne Ledford as the offensive line coach. They ran a zone-heavy system with Ledford, but with Stefanski and Callahan, Atlanta is set to run a similar zone running scheme but are hoping to become more physical at the line of scrimmage.

With new staff coming in, Neuzil's job isn't safe despite enjoying a breakout 2025. It's fairly obvious that the 28-year-old will deal with competition from both Brockermeyer and FA signing Corey Levin, especially with the way Stefanski and Ian Cunningham want to add competitiveness to this roster.

Levin has the previous experience playing for Callahan, but Baumgardner's words confirm the Falcons found a diamond in the rough in the All-ACC center, and I fully expect Brockermeyer to push for the starting center job in the near future, if not as soon as this summer.