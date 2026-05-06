3 draft storylines Falcons fans should look forward to during rookie minicamp

Now that the 2026 NFL Draft is in the books, the Atlanta Falcons are set to get their first look at their rookie class as rookie minicamp kicks off on Friday. The Falcons may not have a first-round pick for fans to get acquainted with, but that doesn't make minicamp any less suspenseful in Flowery Branch.

Atlanta has six draft picks and 16 undrafted free agents for fans to take note of during rookie minicamp, but they're not the only ones with something on the line. All offseason long, Falcons' talk has centered around adding competition to the roster, which rookie minicamp will help accomplish.

This weekend will also mark the first time Falcons fans are seeing the Kevin Stefanski/Ian Cunningham era in action since they were hired. So beyond the draft class, rookie minicamp will come with plenty of intriguing storylines, but these three figure to be the most prevalent of all.

The 3 main storylines that will define Falcons' rookie minicamp

How will the wide receiver competition look?

One of the biggest storylines of the entire offseason for the Atlanta Falcons has been around adding depth to the receiver room. They signed Olamide Zaccheus and Jahan Dotson in free agency and drafted Georgia's Zachariah Branch in the third round of the 2026 Draft, but the competition isn't over.

The Falcons signed five undrafted free agent WRs who will compete for roster spots. Branch and Drake London are the only wideouts whose jobs are totally safe . Malik Rutherford and Keelan Marion are fun, but the versatility of Wisconsin's Vinny Anthony II makes him a name to remember in camp.

Which UDFAs will shake up the depth chart?

Because they made just six picks during the draft, the Falcons did most of their damage in the undrafted free agent market. They signed 16 UDFAs, and it seems like they have clear visions for a few of them, which is important considering rookie minicamp doesn't even start til later this week.

Besides Anthony, there are a few other names to watch out for.

C Jake Brockermeyer (Miami)

TE Brandon Frazier (Auburn)

QB Jack Strand (MSU-Morehead)

DT Carlos Allen (Houston)

RB Cash Jones (Georgia)

Of these five, I would say Jack Strand is the most important given the state of the quarterback room and two injury-prone QBs ahead of him, but Brockermeyer could push Ryan Neuzil for the starting center job and Frazier can offer the Falcons solid brocking prowess as a tight end/H-Back in Atlanta.

Allen fills a need at DT, but Vinny Anthony and Jack Strand have the most potential to create chaos.

Where will Avieon Terrell line up to start his NFL career?

The beauty of the Falcons drafting Clemson cornerbck Avieon Terrell with the 48th overall pick was not the storyline of the family reunion between Avieon and A.J. Terrell. It's the versatility that a first-round talent will offer Jeff Ulbrich's defense. He'll start from Day 1, we just don't know exactly where.

At 5-foot-11 and 186 pounds, the 21-year-old isn't the biggest cornerback in the draft, but speed isn't what makes him an elite prospect. It's physicality, and competitiveness. At his size, he can play on the boundary or in the nickel, and where Ulbrich chooses to play him comes with a ripple effect.

Regardless, he's a long-term fixture in this secondary, but if he lines up opposite his brother on the outside, Mike Hughes will shift to the nickel until Billy Bowman Jr. returns to full strength.