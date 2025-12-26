Falcons may have found the perfect Grady Jarrett replacement hiding in plain sight

James Pearce Jr. might be the player headlining the Atlanta Falcons' defensive turnaround, but he's far from the only guy playing a factor for Atlanta's revitalized pass-rush. Second-year defensive tackle Brandon Dorlus has emerged as one of the biggest steals of the 2024 Draft, and showed exactly why in Week 16.

In the Falcons' 26-19 victory over the Arizona Cardinals, the sack numbers weren't other-worldly like they have been, but they still got home. And that was in large part due to Dorlus, who added another half-sack on a takedown of Jacoby Brissett with Pearce, which continued to help pad his season total.

That's the EIGHTH sack of the year for @brandon_dorlus!



The leader among NFC interior D-Linemen 😤



FOX | NFL+ pic.twitter.com/5RYgh2PvGg — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) December 21, 2025

It was originally credited as a full sack, but was later credited to a half sack, but the sentiment doesn't change. The 2024 fourth-round pick has been an absolute diamond in the rough for the Atlanta defense, as Jeffery Simmons is the only interior defensive lineman with more sacks on the season.

Brandon Dorlus has given the Falcons a younger, better Grady Jarrett replacement

Dorlus' 7.5 sacks lead all interior DL in the NFC, which is no small feat. The Oregon product has played a pivotal role in the Falcons' pass-rushing resurgence, which has seen him garner Pro Bowl consideration despite entering the weekend questionable to play due to a shoulder injury and illness.

Last season, Jimmy Lake refused to play this guy, but Jeff Ulbrich has helped unlock Dorlus' potential, so no wonder Lake was fired. And given Ruke Orhorhoro has been pretty shaky this season, his breakout season has become all the more impressive, and is a story that's impossible to ignore.

However, the most impressive part about it are his similarities to Grady Jarrett. The longtime Falcon left Atlanta to sign with the Chicago Bears this past offseason, but it's the Falcons who are better off. His sack total with two games to play this season has matched Jarrett's career-high in that category.

And this should come with a reminder that Dorlus is in the midst of his second NFL season, while Jarrett has started to display signs of age this season. The 32-year-old isn't the world-beater he was a few years back, but he's still been a welcomed addition for an improved Bears' defensive line.

Given the 24-year-old has accomplished all of this through just eight starts this year (and the only ones of his career) is a testament that his best days are yet to come. And it's only proof the Falcons found gold in a place where they least expected, given the selection of Dorlus has paid dividends.