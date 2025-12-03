Brandon Dorlus' Pro Bowl voting update officially proves he's a star in the making

The Atlanta Falcons' pitiful season is almost over, and only a select few players have stood out. With Pro Bowl fan voting opening up, individual Falcons players get their chance to shine, without the 4-8 record being attached. So far, there are six players among the top vote-getters, but more could come.

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero posted a very early list of the Pro Bowl voting leaders, and the Dirty Birds were well-represented. Atlanta boasts six players within the top 10 at their respective positions. It's important to note, the top 10 are not divided between NFC and AFC while the final count will be.

Here’s the top 10 vote-getters by position as of 11 a.m. ET today. pic.twitter.com/hJ2lXyntbE — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) December 1, 2025

Among the six Falcons with their positioning in the votes: Brandon Dorlus (3), Kaden Ellis (6), Xavier Watts (4), Bradley Pinion (2), Bijan Robinson (3), and Drake London (6).

Brandon Dorlus' quiet breakout season has him third among all defensive tackles in Pro Bowl voting

This update of Pro Bowl votes is purely informational, and a lot will likely change before voting ends on December 15. Even if it doesn't change much, fan voting is just a third of the puzzle. Coaches and players will vote separately and determine the remaining two-thirds of the vote.

Even if half of these guys make the final cut, it would be an improvement from last season. In 2024, special teamer KhaDarrel Hodge and guard Chris Lindstrom were the only two Falcons to make the Pro Bowl.

This year, Robinson, Dorlus, and London seem like the most obvious choices. Robinson is in the midst of a historic season, ranking second in the NFL in all-purpose yards while leading the Falcons in nearly every offensive statistical category.

Dorlus has enjoyed a breakout season this year after a quiet rookie campaign. Dorlus leads the Falcons with six sacks and nine tackles for loss through twelve games. These numbers are fantastic, but taking into account his position, defensive tackle, his impact has been beyond impressive.

The final likely Pro Bowler is London. Although he's been injured and could be out for a third week in a row, he's thrived while on the field. London has 810 yards and six touchdowns on 60 receptions through just nine games, which could see him earn his first-career invitation to the Pro Bowl games.

After a slow start to the season, he's turned it on during the midway point. Fix of his last six starts went for over 100 yards receiving and all six touchdowns. If London bounces back from injury soon, he's a lock for the Pro Bowl. But he's not the most impressive name here.

In his rookie season, third-round safety Xavier Watts leads all rookies in interceptions and has made an instant impact in the secondary. And that's why he's been an obvious Defensive Rookie of the Year candidate while Kaden Elliss is making his campaign for a new contract extension clear.

Regardless, it's nice to see a silver lining amid all of the coaching turmoil in Atlanta.