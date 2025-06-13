Falcons' most impactful rookie will come as a shock to everyone

The Atlanta Falcons did what they needed to do in the 2025 NFL Draft: they were aggressive and addressed their defense early and often.

Out of their five draft picks, the spotlight will be on their two first-rounders: Jalon Walker and James Pearce Jr. Those two will be asked to step up and provide a pass rush this franchise has been lacking for decades.

There is good reason for the attention, but it shouldn't distract from what will be a sensational rookie season for the next player the Falcons drafted.

Xavier Watts will crown the Atlanta Falcons' draft class in year one

Xavier Watts is set up to succeed from the moment he takes his first NFL snap, and that is why he will be the best rookie for the 2025 Atlanta Falcons.

The reasoning begins with the fact that he gets to learn from Jessie Bates III, the player he has been commonly compared to.

What more could you ask for than to enter the league learning from the guy you mirror, who also happens to be the best in the NFL? It is the perfect scenario.

His intelligence will also help him transition to the NFL. At Notre Dame, he was known as the smartest player on the field, proven by his ball production. That attribute always gives you a head start in the NFL.

Past that, Watts' position will give him an early advantage over the two first-rounders.

While we expect a lot out of Pearce Jr. and Walker, they play a position that is difficult for rookies. It is rare for a pass rusher to enter the league and dominate veteran blockers; their development takes time.

In Walker's case, he is still an inexperienced pass rusher (to a lesser extent, the same is true for Pearce). And even if you put him at linebacker, that is a position that is also historically difficult for new blood.

Also Read: Falcons roster hole could end up haunting them in 2025

Overall, the combination of Watts' situation, smarts, and not playing edge rusher means he will find himself as the team's most productive rookie in 2025.

More Falcons news and rumors: