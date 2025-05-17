Falcons' most shocking offseason decision makes sense in hindsight

David Onyemata is coming off a down season where he failed to look like the player he was as a first-year Atlanta Falcon.

We all thought he was a lock to be released this offseason, but to everyone's surprise, his counterpart, Grady Jarrett, was the one walking out the door. Nevertheless, it all makes sense a couple of months later.

David Onyemata's spot on the Falcons suddenly makes sense

The Dirty Birds were looking to get younger on defense while not sacrificing the necessary veteran leadership.

The 2025 Draft was defense-heavy with the selections of Jalon Walker, James Pearce Jr., Xavier Watts, and Billy Bowman Jr.

Those four players join an under-utilized 2024 class of Ruke Orhorhoro, Bralen Trice, Brandon Dorlus, and JD Bertrand that will look to turn up the production in year two.

But you still need that voice that all the young guys listen to and follow. For years that was Grady Jarrett's job, but his play no longer warranted his salary, and they had to move on.

We were all expecting David Onyemata to be the one that would be released.

Looking back on it, the decision makes sense. Grady was making significantly more, and Onyemata is a good run defender—an ability they would sorely miss.

The depth chart needs him, especially after not addressing the position in the draft.

David Onyemata

Ruke Orhorhoro

Morgan Fox

Zach Harrison

Kentavius Street

Ta'Quon Graham

Brandon Dorlus

LaCale London

Junior Aho

Simeon Barrow Jr.

Take the top name out of the equation and things look a lot different.

Certainly, Morgan Fox and Kentavius Street are two solid veterans, but it is a better bet to lean on Onyemata.

Also consider that the Falcons plan to play Zach Harrison and Brandon Dorlus everywhere, taking away from the permanent depth.

So while Onyemata might be making more than he proved he deserves last year, his leadership and run-stuffing prowess are why he will remain on the roster.