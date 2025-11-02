Falcons must act fast to strike painfully obvious deadline deal with clear sellers

With the NFL Trade Deadline just a few days away, the Atlanta Falcons are in a difficult position. It remains unclear on whether the 3-4 Falcons will be buyers or sellers, but it is quickly becoming apparent what Terry Fontenot and Raheem Morris need to do to maintain their postseason hopes—and their jobs.

Meanwhile, the New York Jets are perhaps the league's most obvious sellers, and they already traded Michael Carter II to Philadelphia. But Gang Green's fire-sale is unlikely to end here, which could see the Dirty Birds attempt to address their glaring needs at wide receiver, cornerback, and linebacker.

However, after trading Carter, the Jets don't have many desirable cornerbacks available. General manager Darren Mougey would be a fool to trade Sauce Gardner six months after signing him to a long-term extension, and their receiver room is arguably the worst in the NFL.

With that said, there is a clear opportunity for Fontenot to acquire a linebacker, with Mougey making both Jamien Sherwood and Quincy Williams available.

Falcons need to get Jets on the phone to trade for Quincy Williams

Williams could be on the move before Tuesday afternoon, providing Jeff Ulbrich with the perfect replacement for the injured Divine Deablo. Since he's set to be a free agent this offseason, he's more likely to be moved than Sherwood, who just signed a $45 million extension with the Jets.

The 29-year-old has amassed 100+ combined tackles in each of the last four seasons and even tallied a career-high 10 passes defensed in 2023. Williams is also one of the fastest linebaclers in the league, so trading for him could serve as a way for Atlanta's defense to rely on JD Betrand less with Deablo on injured reserve.

Something to consider is that Ulbrich was New York's DC every season Williams spent in green and white, but they have no room for him after extending Sherwood, so that familiarity could lead to interest—and his slow start to 2025 means he likely wouldn't cost much to acquire.

His athleticism would be a seamless fit for the vision Ulbrich has instilled in Atlanta. Youth and versatility is the name of the game in the modern NFL, so even when Deablo comes back, the Murray State product could continue to aid the Falcons' top-ranked pass defense.

It's apparent this roster still has what it takes to compete from a clear talent perspective. So if Fontenot plays his cards right by striking a deal for the 2019 third-round pick, it could be a transaction that helps to save his job.