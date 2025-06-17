Falcons must consider reuniting college superstar with Michael Penix Jr.

The New England Patriots did not see the fruits of drafting Ja'Lynn Polk in the second round last year, as he caught just 12 passes for 87 yards and two touchdowns. He was among the biggest disappointments in a room full of disappointments.

This should have the Atlanta Falcons calling to see what it would take to trade for the second-year player, who would love to reunite with his college quarterback.

Falcons QB Michael Penix Jr. can save Ja'Lynn Polk's NFL career

The Falcons are pretty well set at the receiver position with Drake London, Darnell Mooney, Ray-Ray McCloud III, KhaDarel Hodge, and Casey Washington.

But, that doesn't mean they shouldn't be preparing for the future by making moves in the present.

Trading for Ja'Lynn Polk would be a risky move, but the potential benefits are substantial. He was a fantastic receiver at Washington, catching 69 passes for 1,159 yards and nine touchdowns.

It is safe to say, he is better than his rookie stats would indicate.

The Dirty Birds also have the key to unlocking him in the NFL: his college quarterback, Michael Penix Jr.

Penix helped Polk become a second-round pick by slinging the ball deep down the field to the six-one, 200-pound receiver. He would immediately know what the receiver needs to duplicate those phenomenal stats.

When looking at the Falcons' roster, there isn't much room for him this year, but that changes over the next couple of years.

Drake London and Darnell Mooney are scheduled to become free agents in 2027. Obviously, London will likely get an extension done before then, but Mooney could price himself out of the Falcons' reach with a big season.

Ray-Ray McCloud III is entering his final year. He was a big piece for this offense last season, and Polk could develop into his replacement.

If Terry Fontenot can convince the Patriots to move on from last year's second-round pick for a decent price, he should pull the trigger.

Polk could serve as a quality option off the bench this year, while also developing into a high-upside second- or third-string receiver in the coming years.

More Falcons news and rumors: