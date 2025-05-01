Falcons must consider signing these 8 free agents after 2025 NFL Draft

With Atlanta's 2025 draft class finalized, the team can turn its attention back to the free agent and trade markets. While it doesn't appear there are many trade fits, there are a myriad of potential free agent signings the Falcons should consider. While the team has limited cap space, there is the ability to create additional cap space with a series of easy moves. There are many potential veteran signings as well that would be easy for Atlanta to make room for, starting with an established pass rusher that could be a valuable addition to the bottom of Atlanta's rotation.

1. Von Miller

The draft additions of Jalon Walker and James Pearce Jr. went a long way in answering the team's pass-rushing concerns. Still, the team would be wise to bring in veteran options they can throw into the bottom of the rotation. It is rare for a rookie pass rusher to have a huge first season. It is a position that needs time to get up to speed, and there isn't a clear reason to believe Walker or Pearce will be exceptions.

Aside from the rookie additions, the Falcons have Leonard Floyd, Arnold Ebiketie, and Bralen Trice as potential options. Miller makes this group far deeper and gives the Falcons a chance to breathe a bit of life into what has been, to this point, an incredibly impressive career.

2. Amari Cooper

It appears the veteran receiver is entering the stage of his career where he will be an afterthought in whatever offense Cooper joins. Signing Cooper gives the Falcons another big-bodied receiver they so clearly prefer. Ray-Ray McCloud was great in his lone season as a starter, however, there is every reason to believe Cooper could be an upgrade.

Put Cooper and Mooney on the outside, shifting Drake London into the slot, and give yourself a great trio of established receivers. McCloud could be the 4th option as well as a potential gadget player. Signing Cooper is unlikely, though it is an interesting potential fit for a team that could benefit from adding depth in Penix's first full year as a starter. With the number of situations Cooper has been thrown into, it's hard to believe the veteran wouldn't be an asset.