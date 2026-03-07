The Atlanta Falcons sorely missed Drake London across his month-long absence in 2025, which made his value to the offense clear. London enjoyed yet another stellar year, but with him only under contract through 2026, Ian Cunningham needs to award his superstar receiver with a new extension.

The 24-year-old has more than earned a long-term extension with the Dirty Birds, but the big question is when Cunningham and Matt Ryan will fairly compensate him. Usually, star receivers are quickly extended, but his price tag will continue increasing the longer the Falcons wait to strike.

A receiver of London's caliber has no reason to be waiting until Year 5 of his NFL career for a new contract. And if this stalemate in negotiations persists, it will be a carbon copy of the George Pickens situation the Dallas Cowboys are still dealing with to this day. And that one has no end in sight.

Falcons need to treat George Pickens extension talks like a cautionary tale in discussions with Drake London

The Cowboys acquired Pickens from Pittsburgh last offseason, but surprisingly opted not to ink a new deal immediately after. Just like fans expected, he has emerged as the perfect running mate for CeeDee Lamb and enjoyed the best season of his career in Year 1 with America's Team.

Only Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Puka Nacua had more receiving yards than the 24-year-old, as Pickens and Dak Prescott formed an instant rapport. He tallied 1,429 receiving yards and nine touchdowns in 2025, which saw his price tag massively inflate from where things stood to the point that Dallas had to franchise tag him just to keep him around.

Now, Spotrac projects the Georgia product's market value at roughly four years, 122.4 million, which comes in around $30.6 million annually. Extension negotiations have stalled to the point that tag-and-trade scenarios have been floated, but Jerry Jones clearly wants to keep him in Dallas long-term.

However, the Pickens saga is something that the Falcons need to use as a benchmark in extension talks. London will likely be the latest wide receiver to command over $30 million per season, and with the way the rest of the receiver room has played in his absence, it makes a deal even more crucial.

The only reason Dallas waited to put pen to paper was because of Pickens' alarming history, which isn't a concern for London. Since being drafted in the first round back in 2022, the USC product has been a model teammate, who has been the perfect WR1 for both Michael Penix Jr. and Kirk Cousins.

London has become one of the best wideouts in football lately, so unlike Pickens, there's no reason the Falcons should continue to wait for the price tag to go up to reward him with a new contract, especially now that Darnell Mooney has been cut.