Falcons need to take a shot in the dark on this veteran free agent

I have been hounding on it for weeks now, the Atlanta Falcons need to deepen their depth at outside cornerback before the season started.

Initially, trading for Jalen Ramsey seemed like the right play, but then he landed in Pittsburgh.

Terry Fontenot should move his sights to the free agent market and take a flier on this former Pro Bowl cornerback.

James Bradberry makes too much sense for the Atlanta Falcons

Not too long ago, James Bradberry was one of the best cornerbacks in the game. Last year, that wasn't the case as he struggled, but that doesn't mean his career should be over.

The former Philadelphia Eagle can still provide reliable depth for any team who signs him.

The Falcons have their two starting cornerbacks, A.J. Terrell and Mike Hughes. Past them, it is a mishmash of players who you don't want starting.

The coaching staff can't count on their starters staying healthy for a full season, as both have a history of injuries.

Mike Ford Jr. is the primary backup with Clark Phillip III available to move back outside in a pinch.

James Bradberry is a better option to come off the bench than those two, especially when you consider Ford was brought in as a special teamer and Phillips would benefit from staying inside.

Signing the veteran shouldn't be too expensive. He has already gotten the bag and knows that his value is low.

Teams aren't clamoring to sign him; he has been a free agent since the Eagles released him with a post-June 1 designation in early March.

If he is willing to join the Falcons on a one-year deal, they need to take advantage.

