Terry Fontenot missed prime opportunity to fix Falcons' remaining issues

Jalen Ramsey was traded at the beginning of the week in a deal that included Minkah Fitzpatrick and former Atlanta Falcons tight end Jonnu Smith.

Reports indicated that the Falcons were interested in Ramsey, but ultimately, the price was clearly too steep for Terry Fontenot.

Which is unfortunate because he could've fixed almost all the remaining holes and questions left on this roster.

Falcons could've fixed their problems in one fell swoop

The Falcons' lack of cornerback depth had them discussing a trade for Jalen Ramsey. Not only would he have upgraded the starting unit, but he would've given them insurance in the event of an injury.

Another thing they have been mulling, according to reports, is a Kyle Pitts trade.

Trading Pitts would leave a massive hole at the tight end position. They have no options to replace his receiving ability, so a backup plan would need to be in place for them to part with 2021's fourth-overall pick.

And, to think a blockbuster trade just happened which involved Ramsey and a tight end. It would've been the perfect opportunity to reset the tight end position and significantly improve the defense in one move.

Dolphins have agreed to trade CB Jalen Ramsey, TE Jonnu Smith and a 2027 7th round pick to Pittsburgh in exchange for S Minkah Fitzpatrick and a 2027 5th round pick. pic.twitter.com/npKjAyEydb — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) June 30, 2025

Here is what should've happened: the Falcons should've traded Kyle Pitts to Miami (who were apparently interested in him before the Darren Waller trade) for Jalen Ramsey and a Jonnu Smith reunion.

It makes too much sense...

We know what Smith can do for this team; he is a versatile and athletic receiving threat who can be an excellent weapon.

That said, letting Kyle Pitts go is a risk, even if fans don't want to admit it.

He is still a top talent at the position with a higher ceiling than Jonnu Smith.

Nevertheless, being able to land Jalen Ramsey would've made his departure a lot easier to digest. It was a missed opportunity for Terry Fontenot.

