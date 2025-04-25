Falcons next pick after James Pearce Jr. selection is painfully obvious

After Atlanta's blockbuster trade for edge rusher James Pearce Jr., the team isn't expected to be back on the clock until pick #101. That is a long wait for a team that was extremely aggressive on night one of the NFL Draft. While this could change, it would be a bit surprising to see Atlanta GM Terry Fontenot opt for another trade-up. However, it can't be written off completely with the team already spending their 2026 first round pick, signaling the team is making an effort to make winning moves now.

With this in mind, Atlanta's next selection has to be at the corner position. Atlanta's noteworthy moves at the position group have been underwhelming, re-signings of Mike Hughes and Dee Alford. Rebuilding the same group that struggled at the end of the 2025 season is hardly a winning strategy. With this in mind, it wouldn't be a bad decision for both of Atlanta's day two selections to be focused on adding talent around A.J. Terrell.

Atlanta's day two focus must shift to the team's alarming secondary concerns

If the Falcons could pick one remaining fit at corner to fall their way, it would be Kansas product Cobee Bryant. The corner's ability to find the football and willingness to scrap with far larger offensive players is exactly the type of energy and edge Atlanta's secondary could benefit from. As unlikely as Bryant falling Atlanta's way remains, it can't be ruled out completely. With Will Johnson becoming a surprising prospect to fall, the top secondary prospects have fallen further into round two than expected.

Regardless of whether it is Bryant or another selection, Terry Fontenot cannot afford to pivot from the early focus on rebuilding Atlanta's defense. The team's biggest remaining need is finding help for star safety Jessie Bates and corner A.J. Terrell. If the team entertains any other selection, it would be a bit of a surprise.

Potential needs at center and in the middle of Atlanta's defensive line are the only tempting needs that could cause Atlanta to look elsewhere. However, if it isn't an incredible reach, choosing anything other than a corner would be a mistake. Atlanta's pass rush has taken an incredible step forward, and now the team must build a secondary capable of doing the same.