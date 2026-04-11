Falcons’ NFL Draft golden ticket could come from player nobody has heard of

The NFL Draft is all about winning big on some late-round lottery tickets, which is something the Atlanta Falcons know full well. Three of their five draft picks in 2026 come on Day 3 of the draft, which opens the door for Ian Cunningham to make some high-upside gambles in his first draft as the GM.

Every year, sleepers come out of nowhere to take the pre-draft process by storm, but one particular player is truly coming out of nowhere. Uar Bernard, from the NFL's international player pathway has become the talk of the town in recent days because of his performance at the HBCU showcase.

In the past, fans haven't invested enough stock in the IPP and the results it could yield, but as the NFL becomes more of a worldwide phenomenon, the international player pathway is going to become increasingly prevalent. So just like how the NBA has increased scouting overseas in recent seasons, the NFL (and the Falcons) better do the same.

Uar Bernard is the sort of Day 3 gamble the Atlanta Falcons must consider

Hailing from a small village in Nigeria, Bernard boasts no playing experience, and received for the international player pathway after being discovered playing basketball. But that didn't stop him from having a freakish testing day that could catapult him onto the radar of every single NFL front office.

Bernard, at 6-foot-4 and 306 pounds has 36-inch arms and only 6% body fat, which is genuinely insane. At the NFL's HBCU showcase. Bernard turned heads in a major way, and is probably the reason he will get drafted as a long-term developmental piece where team will bet on sheer traits.

He ran a 4.66 second 40-yard dash, a 2.64 second 20-yard split, and a 1.6 flat in the 10-yard split. Oh, and he recorded a 39-inch vertical and a 10'10" broad jump. That is one of the most insane testing days I've ever seen, which saw him record an unprecedented perfect 10.0 RAS.

The Falcons also have a big need at defensive tackle with only Brandon Dorlus and Ruke Orhorhoro under contract beyond 2026, so what's the harm in kicking the tires on Bernard? After all, taking a flier on a guy like Bernard is precisely what Day 3 of the NFL Draft is meant for, but this should be more of a double down after taking another DT earlier if they do it.

The IPP has produced quality NFL talent in the past, such as Philadelphia Eagles offensive tackle Jordan Mailata, who Cunningham helped scout during his time with the Eagles, so don't put it past him to turn to the IPP again with another freak athlete like Bernard with their sixth or seventh-rounder.

His lack of playing experience is something Atlanta must consider, but with that unreal athleticism, it's worth seeing if one of the better DL coaches in the NFL in Nate Ollie see if he can work his magic with Bernard.