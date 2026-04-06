Clock is rapidly ticking on free-falling Falcons' draft pick as fan belief plunges

With the NFL Draft fast approaching, the Atlanta Falcons could be staring down their final opportunity to improve the roster before the season starts. However, with just five picks in their arsenal, Kevin Stefanski and Ian Cunningham are going to have to work tirelessly to fill some big needs in the draft.

Defensive tackle is a position near the top of Atlanta's list of remaining needs, and has often been floated as a position the Falcons will address early in the draft. And if this happens as expected, one who could soon find himself on the chopping block is third-year defensive tackle Ruke Orhorhoro.

While Zach Harrison is the one on an expiring contract and was briefly floated as a popular trade candidate, Orhorhoro has looked less like the high-upside star he was expected to be and a lot more like a cautionary tale, which is mostly because the Falcons have no clue how to correctly utilize him.

The 2026 NFL Draft may provide the nail in the coffin to the Falcons' belief in Ruke Orhorhoro

The Dirty Birds have been been trying to fit a round peg in a square hole with the 24-year-old. They tried to turn Orhorhoro into their long-term David Onyemata replacement at nose tackle, but it's clear he projects better as a 3-technique, which is why his development has yet to take off as anticipated.

According to Pro Football Focus, Orhorhoro's 37.3 PFF grade in 2025 ranked 132nd of 134 qualified defensive tackles, while his 30.1 run defense grade finished 131st. For a player who was expected to transform the Falcons' dismal run defense, it's clear that he has not lived up to second-round hype.

Players like Christen Miller, Lee Hunter, and Caleb Banks could be options Atlanta considers in the second round in order to take some pressure off of the Clemson product, and frankly, one of them may be the catalyst at nose tackle that either unlocks his potential or strips him of his starting job.

The only issue here is Dorlus and Orhorhoro are currently the only DTs under contract beyond 2026, but drafting a defensive lineman is a step in the right direction. The pass rush improved considerably in 2025, but Ruke has proven to be a major liability in the Falcons' biggest defensive weak spot.

He's displayed promise, but is it really enough to steer the Falcons away from going DT early in this draft? Frankly, I don't think so. The only IDL that has a long-term future in Atlanta is Dorlus, so if drafting a stud like Miller or Banks comes at Orhorhoro's expense, that's a price worth paying.