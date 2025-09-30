Raheem Morris regrets not making crucial Falcons decision even sooner

The Atlanta Falcons' offense finally looked like themselves in Week 4. The 34-27 victory saw them drive the ball down the field all afternoon long while capping off drives with six points—something they rarely did in the first three games.

Part of the sudden success is attributed to Zac Robinson's move from the booth down to the field, something that should've been done from the season's start—and it seems like he is ready to admit that.

Morris said Zac Robinson is "a little pissed" he didn't start the season on the sideline. #Falcons — Marc Raimondi (@marcraimondi) September 29, 2025

While you do have to give Robinson credit for making the switch early in the season, it is frustrating that he didn't think to do this earlier after watching Michael Penix Jr.'s constant frustrations with the lack of communication before plays.

Falcons fix a problem that should've been fixed ages ago

There is no way to know how much Zac Robinson's move to the field actually impacted the team's 34-point explosion. However, anyone who watched this team over the first three weeks saw a stark difference in Penix's demeanor before the snap this week.

The first few games were marred by Penix getting frustrated (rare for his personality) with play-calls coming in too late. On Sunday, there was nothing of the sort, and his only hiccup was his third-quarter interception.

Having the offensive coordinator a few yards away did wonders for the young quarterback. There is so much more communication that can happen when he isn't sitting in the sky.

Not to mention, when he gets to the sidelines, he has his coach right there for face-to-face communication. How can that not help, especially for an inexperienced quarterback like Penix? And in his seventh start, he impressed.

When you consider all of these things, it is hard to imagine why any play-caller would sit up in the booth. There is so much more to be had when you are surrounded by your players; just watch Jeff Ulbrich when his unit makes a big play.

There are other coaches who can sit up there and be your eyes in the sky.

It is unfortunate that the Falcons didn't make this switch weeks ago. While the offense scored some points in the first two games, they were far from performing at their peak.

We do have to remember that Robinson started calling plays with Kirk Cousins on the field. Cousins has seen everything during his long NFL career, so he doesn't need a coach right there like Penix does.

Hopefully, the benefits of his move will continue to pay off; life is so much better when the stars are crossing the goal line on Sunday.

