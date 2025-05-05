Falcons on the cusp of firing Terry Fontenot, according to his aggressive draft

As mundane as the Falcons' free agency was, the opposite was true in the 2025 NFL Draft—General Manager Terry Fontenot put everything on the line.

After drafting Jalon Walker No. 15 overall, the front office made an expensive trade (although I would argue it wasn't that bad) to grab James Pearce Jr., and later traded up for Xavier Watts.

For a team with five picks, these two moves were aggressive, to say the least. They also gave us a peek into Fontenot's job security (or lack thereof).

Terry Fontenot believes another losing season ends in the Falcons firing him

After a 2025 NFL Draft where the Falcons were down two picks, they have already cost themselves two picks in next year's Draft—this time, first- and fifth-rounders.

Terry Fontenot clearly doesn't see his job as secure.

A general manager who has been given a vote of confidence for the future doesn't trade away a future first-round pick.

They don't want to screw themselves over in the event of a disastrous season. Yet, Fontenot isn't worried about that because he doesn't believe it would be his problem.

If the Dirty Birds pick in the 20s (hopefully, even the 30s), the trade doesn't seem outlandish. If they pick in the top 15, it will be the new GM's problem.

Quite honestly, his job shouldn't be safe. He is entering year five and has yet to put together a winning team—now, whether or not you think that is entirely his fault is a deeper question for a different time.

This is a production-based league; if you don't win, you don't stay.

Fontenot has made some great moves—signing Jessie Bates and Kaden Elliss, drafting Drake London, Bijan Robinson, and Michael Penix Jr., etc.

But, he has also made arguably the worst signing in NFL history in Kirk Cousins and an expensive, desperate trade for Matt Judon.

This offseason has told us Fontenot knows his seat is burning hot.

While his draft moves could be seen as reckless, I think most of us appreciate his no-nonsense approach, even if it could bite the team next offseason.

All in all, this isn't to rip apart Terry Fontenot; he is doing what he has to do. It is refreshing to see the front office throw four darts at the defense, considering how bad they have been for so long.

But these moves tell us one thing: Arthur Blank will have no problem pulling the plug on his GM if the playoff drought isn't broken.