Falcons must extend their superstar before inevitable monster season

Drake London is coming off a career year that saw him finish ninth in receptions (100), fourth in receiving yards (1,271), and ninth in receiving touchdowns (9).

And, he did it all with inconsistent quarterback play.

However, that is going to change in 2025, and if the Atlanta Falcons want to avoid paying him an exorbitant amount of money, they have to get an extension done before the start of the season.

Drake London must be signed to an extension before his fourth season

Drake London is so important to the Atlanta Falcons' offense; he brings production, toughness, leadership, and intensity, making him irreplaceable.

By all accounts, the team feels the same way. Zac Robinson even said he wouldn't trade any receiver in the NFL for Drake.

For as great as he was when Kirk Cousins was throwing him the ball last season, he took it to a whole new level when Michael Penix Jr. was starting.

Let's compare his averages per game between the two quarterbacks:

Stats (per game) Kirk Cousins Michael Penix Jr. Games 14 3 Targets 8.5 13 Receptions 5.6 7.3 Yards 65.7 117.3 Yds/Rec 11.8 16

While it is hard to fairly compare a three-game sample size to 14 games, it is clear that Michael Penix Jr. unlocks Drake London's full potential.

London not only becomes a more productive receiver overall, but also significantly more explosive.

For reference, here is what a full season of those Penix averages would look like:

221 targets

125 receptions

1,995 yards

11 touchdowns

That is incredible, even if it might've been inflated from playing Carolina's historically bad pass defense in Week 18.

You could also say that a full offseason of chemistry evens things out. Let's not forget that Penix had spent no time throwing to the starting receivers before being thrown into the fire.

Altogether, the boost in stats with 2025's starting quarterback proves that the Falcons need to get ahead of an extension before his asking price reaches an unfathomable level.

