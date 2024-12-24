Falcons QB Michael Penix Jr. gets rave reviews after "almost flawless" debut

The Atlanta Falcons stunned the NFL world when they selected quarterback Michael Penix Jr. with the No. 8 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft just one month after signing Kirk Cousins to a four-year contract, and they surprised everyone again when they benched Cousins for Penix. After one game, a 34-7 win against the lowly New York Giants, Atlanta's decision has been vindicated.

While Cousins could have won that game easily after Drew Lock handed the Falcons two free touchdowns with horrid pick-sixes, Penix was still able to flash much of the talent that enamored Atlanta in the pre-draft process. After his first full start, Penix earned rave reviews from his coaches.

Head coach Raheem Morris described his performance as "almost flawless" afterward, saying that he was impressed with how Penix kept the game "clean." All Penix was tasked with was managing the game after Lock's struggles, and he did just that.

Running back Bijan Robinson, who figures to team with Penix for the next decade in a perfect world, was impressed by his composure for a rookie making his first start in the middle of a playoff race. "I could tell in the game today he was as chill as possible," Robinson said.

Michael Penix Jr. earns rave reviews after first Falcons start, win

Penix went 18-27 for 202 yards in this game. While he was intercepted, the throw hit Kyle Pitts directly in the hands before the struggling tight end saw it slip out and fall into the arms of a waiting defender. Penix was just inches away from what would have been his first touchdown pass.

With Atlanta taking the lead so quickly, Penix was willing to let Robinson take over on the ground. With 94 yards and two touchdowns, Robinson did his job. Atlanta is now 8-7 and in possession of first place in the NFC South after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Sunday Night Football loss.

Penix will have a much tougher challenge in the coming weeks. While the Falcons control their destiny, he will need to take down a Washington Commanders team that has woken up at just the right time and a Carolina Panthers squad playing much better football in the last few weeks.

While this game is hardly a vision of what is to come in the Penix era, the Falcons have to be extremely pleased with how the southpaw rookie carried himself in such a pressure-packed environment.