It took Drake London one catch in camp to prove he is now the NFL's best

There were some that criticized the Atlanta Falcons when they made USC's Drake London the No. 8 pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, but things have been quiet ever since.

Despite playing with countless quarterbacks, London has consistently improved in each of his first three seasons, leading to a top-five finish at his position last season.

And it appears that trend will continue in 2025 as he made an outstanding grab look routine during the first week of training camp.

Drake London's skills continue to improve heading into year four

Fans don't often associate Drake London with spectacular one-handed catches; rather, his contested-catch ability.

But that needs to change because he can snag a ball one-handed, as we see in the video above.

That catch immediately started trending because he makes it look so easy, even though we all know it is far from it.

That ball is coming in with velocity and pace. He doesn't even blink, sticks his hand out, and snags it.

If he starts consistently doing that in games, then the league better watch out because he will quickly prove to be the best in the league.

We have seen him grow each season while dealing with quarterback change after quarterback change.

Michael Penix Jr. not only brings consistency for Drake but also a higher upside than anyone he has ever played with. The young quarterback can rifle him passes into contested windows or tell him to go get it as he launches a ball 40 yards down the field.

To think what could be for a wide receiver who managed to finish top five in receiving yards last year despite playing on the worst passing offense for an extended period is exciting.

There is no reason to think London can't establish himself as the league's best wide receiver this season, especially when he is making catches like he did in practice.

Also, this is Terry Fontenot's weekly reminder to pay the man right now.

