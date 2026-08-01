Falcons quietly have an intriguing dynamic duo brewing in training camp

We all know how the saying goes: two is better than one. We've seen elite duos like Hall and Oates, Maverick and Goose, and Shaq and Kobe, but this can apply to the NFL as well. We're shifting to a world where 2-RB backfields are all the rage and QB-WR duos have enough chemistry to light up the league on any given Sunday.

As far as dynamic duos go, the Atlanta Falcons have are building a dynamic duo--and it doesn't come on offense. We've had the days of Matt Ryan and Julio Jones, but rookie defenders Harold Perkins Jr. and Kendal Daniels are displaying the type of rapport that has them primed to become an elite duo.

The young linebackers have both been working with the second-team defense in training camp, and while that may sound like a curse, it's been a blessing for them. It's offered them the chance to work alongside one another in their quests to adjust to life in the NFL, which has their chemistry brewing.

Falcons rookies Harold Perkins Jr. and Kendal Daniels are building chemistry

In a recent training camp report from Atlantafalcons.com's Will McFadden, he made sure to highlight their growing chemistry. And while they're still playing behind Divine Deablo and Christian Harris right now, don't be surprised if this tag-team eventually becomes the face of Atlanta's linebacker room.

"At linebacker, two clear duos have emerged. Divine Deablo and Christian Harris have been running together as first-team linebackers since OTAs, and that's held true so far in camp," McFadden wrote. "Behind them, rookies Kendal Daniels and Harold Perkins Jr. are building their chemistry in the middle of Atlanta's defense."

Daniels missed all of OTAs and mandatory minicamp with a calf injury lingering back to his college days, but has been a full go in camp. Meanwhile, Perkins somehow fell to the sixth round of the 2026 NFL Draft, but was once looked at as a former top-five talent, and like Daniels, has plenty of upside playing under Jeff Ulbrich--who loves athletic LBs.

Both of these Day 3 picks are looking to prove they belong and enter training camp with a chip on their shoulder, and that feeling of motivation is something they share. But the Dirty Birds have high hopes for both of them, and the best way to get them feeling comfortable is to play them together.

Being the new kid on the block isn't easy, but it's slightly easier when you know you aren't going through it alone. So the more reps Kendal Daniels and Harold Perkins Jr. share this summer, the stronger their chemistry will get. Hopefully the Falcons will be able to reap the rewards soon.