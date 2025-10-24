Falcons' Ray-Ray McCloud gamble presents offseason darling with a golden opportunity

After the Atlanta Falcons shockingly opted to release Ray-Ray McCloud, it set the stage for an open audition to serve as WR3. The Falcons could look into swinging a trade or looking into some free agent options to bolster the receiver room, but it could be a chance to take a closer look at some internal receivers.

David Sills V and Jamal Agnew are among the names expected to receive a larger role in his absence, but Casey Washington could be the biggest benefactor. The second-year receiver shined all offseason for the Dirty Birds, and has emerged as a solid downfield option for Michael Penix Jr. in limited action.

It's no secret that Washington's emergence is a big part of why Terry Fontenot and Raheem Morris felt comfortable getting rid of McCloud. They're looking to add explosiveness to the room behind Drake London and Darnell Mooney, and he now has a clear opportunity to capitalize.

Casey Washington could be in for a much larger role without Ray-Ray McCloud

Washington was drafted in the sixth round of the 2024 NFL Draft out of Illinois, where he caught just one pass in his rookie season. The lack of true NFL production is concerning, but the flashes of potential have been there.

The Illinois product failed to play all preseason, as Morris chose to rest him with the starters. If that doesn't tell you how highly the team thinks of this kid, I don't know what will. He took over with the starters after Darnell Mooney got hurt in camp, and had a solid outing against the Bucs in Week 1.

Unfortunately, the 23-20 defeat marked the first (and only) multi-catch game of the 24-year-old's career—and more consistency is needed for him to silence all doubts.

His five catches for 69 yards this season are far from eye-popping numbers, but Washington at least has more long-term potential than McCloud, who was a healthy scratch in Weeks 6 and 7. Despite recording just two receptions across his last three games, Washington is averaging just under 14 yards per reception on the year.

However, it would be surprising if he's the long-term fix, as it would be surprising to see Atlanta fail to address the position in some capacity before the start of next season. Whether it be via the draft, trade, or free agency, setting up Michael Penix Jr. for success is imperative—and the early signs between he and Washington are promising.