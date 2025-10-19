Ray-Ray McCloud saga takes strange turn after being sent home by Falcons

Ray-Ray McCloud had a breakout season with the Atlanta Falcons in 2024, but his time with the franchise won't last much longer. The 29-year-old was a surprise inactive in Week 6 against the Bills, and won't play again in Week 7 after failing to practice this week despite not being hurt.

It's a puzzling situation, as Raheem Morris said after that McCloud would return to the lineup after Atlanta's big win over the Bills on Monday Night Football. However, he's provided provided little clarity on the subject throughout the week, only admitting that McCloud's absence was a "private matter".

Raheem Morris says WR Ray Ray McCloud was sent home. He said it was a private matter between the team and McCloud. Morris said he doesn’t know if McCloud will return. #Falcons — Marc Raimondi (@marcraimondi) October 17, 2025

With the trade deadline a little less than three weeks away, his name has become a popular trade or cut candidate. The Falcons are sorely lacking in receiver depth with Darnell Mooney still injured, yet McCloud has seen his snap share decrease considerably since WR's coach Ike Hilliard was fired.

What in the world is going on between Ray-Ray McCloud and the Falcons?

After playing in 81% of the offensive snaps last year, McCloud's playing in 51% of Atlanta's offensive snaps this season. Following his breakout season in 2024 where he attained career-highs in both receptions (62) and receiving yards (686), while playing with Kirk Cousins, his fall-off has been steep with Michael Penix Jr. now starting.

Through four games, the Clemson product has caught just six passes for 64 yards—and Penix has a dismal 27.1 passer rating when targeting the veteran. He managed to drop a screen pass against the Commanders, and his only other reception in his last game went for a seven-yard loss.

We don't know the extent of the issue just yet, but it's clear something has shifted. Morris' lack of transparency reflects that something is definitely going on behind the scenes, but he also called it more of a football thing than a disciplinary matter.

In today’s NFL, when a coach starts dodging specifics and healthy players disappear without clear reason, it's never a good sign, Especially with the most important day of the NFL season on the horizon, it's clear there's more going on than meets the eye.

It's especially telling that McCloud is still a healthy scratch in a receiver room that's leaving a lot to be desired aside from Drake London. Darnell Mooney will be a game-time call against the 49ers, and Casey Washington didn't catch a single pass against the Bills.

His sharp decline is a reason Atlanta is searching for more help at the receiver position at the deadline, and it's obvious his days as a Falcon are coming to a close.