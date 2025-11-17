Falcons receive brutal injury news on Michael Penix Jr. after Week 11 heartbreaker

A bad afternoon for the Atlanta Falcons grew even worse after Michael Penix Jr. suffered a knee injury midway through the third quarter. It was concerning to see Penix exit the game with the issue that caused him to miss the Week 8 loss against the Dolphins, but the worst nightmare of fans everywhere came to life when he didn't return.

When the second-year quarterback exited the clash against the Carolina Panthers, the Dirty Birds led 21-16, but that momentum exited the building as soon as Penix went down. When Kirk Cousins replaced him, the Atlanta offense sputtered before falling 30-27 in another overtime heartbreaker.

And to make matters even worse, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported that Penix re-aggravated the knee injury suffered back in Week 7 against the 49ers. Back then it was a mere bone bruise, but this time, Rapoport also added there is concern that the 25-year-old "will miss some time" with the issue.

Michael Penix Jr. will miss time with knee injury suffered in Week 11

Prior to his exit, the 2024 first-round pick completed 13-of-16 pass attempts for 175 passing yards with no touchdowns or interceptions. Despite the average numbers on the stat sheet, Sunday would have likely marked one of the most impressive starts of Penix's short career if he was able to close it out.

He was throwing the ball around with zip and touch all afternoon long, as he was carving Carolina's secondary. Drake London surpassed 100 receiving yards for the third straight game with a knee injury of his own, while Darnell Mooney had a few nice plays (but also a couple of costly drops).

With Penix sidelined, it means it'll be Cousins likely drawing the start in Week 12 against the Saints. The 37-year-old made one start in 2025 back in Week 8 that ended in total disaster against the Dolphins, so while he's a welcomed insurance option, it's no secret that the veteran has lost a step.

The four-time Pro Bowler completed just six of 14 passes for 48 yards after replacing Penix, as defenses are clearly more scared of his successor. It also saw the run game suffer, but Cousins is equipped with enough talent to hopefully lead the Falcons to victory next Sunday afternoon.

Not a lot of information is known regarding the state of his injury at this time, but any scenario that sees Cousins take the field is a complete and utter disaster. His 2023 Achilles tear still affects him, and he threw a career-high 16 interceptions in 2024, so this update has fans rightfully worried.