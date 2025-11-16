Latest injury updates after Falcons' QB Michael Penix Jr. leaves game vs. Panthers

If you thought the Atlanta Falcons were already dealing with the injury bug, Week 11 just added salt to the wound. Just moments after Darnell Mooney returned to the game after suffering a rib injury, quarterback Michael Penix Jr. got shaken up after injuring his left knee after taking a brutal hit.

Penix was able to walk off the field in his power, but quickly made his way to the blue medical tent. After the second-year quarterback exited the medical tent, veteran backup Kirk Cousins was seen putting his helmet on, meaning that Penix might not be ready to return to action just yet.

It was later reported that the 2024 first-round pick suffered a knee injury and was questionable to return. But if he is unable to return as the Dirty Birds lead 21-19 against the Carolina Panthers, it means that his 37-year-old backup will be tasked with snapping a four-game losing streak in the ATL.

Michael Penix Jr. suffers knee injury as Falcons cling to close lead

Prior to getting banged up on a third-down tackle, the 25-year-old completed 13-of-16 passes for 175 passing yards. Despite Atlanta scoring three touchdowns, all three came courtesy of the running back tandem of Bijan Robinson and Tyler Allgeier.

It doesn't seem like a Penix return is far-fetched, especially given he's already out of the medical tent. But it was Cousins who was seen warming up and talking to the coaching staff before Atlanta's most recent series, meaning that if he returns, it won't be coming on this current drive.

Carolina starter Bryce Young left the game earlier with an ankle injury, but quickly returned after failing to miss a single snap. But at the moment, Penix just ceded his first action to Cousins since he missed the Week 8 loss against the Miami Dolphins—and we all know that one got ugly.

It remains to be seen how severe things are, but here's hoping that the franchise QB is okay and that the four-time Pro Bowler can continue to stabilize the offense in his absence.