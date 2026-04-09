Falcons receive promising Billy Bowman Jr. update to kick off voluntary OTAs

Now that the Atlanta Falcons' voluntary offseason program has begun, we are starting to get an update on some of the players recovering from injury. There's no new news on the Michael Penix Jr. front but second-year cornerback Billy Bowman Jr. is another story, as he was spotted in the facility.

According to ESPN's Marc Raimondi, Bowman was in the weight room doing rehab while the media was in the weight room during the brief time the media got to watch workouts. So for a player who tore his Achilles in late November, the 23-year-old looks to be on the right track recovery wise.

In addition to Bowman, Raimondi spotted linebacker Troy Andersen and edge rusher Bralen Trice in the weight room during this time, and they missed all of 2025 due to injury. In fact, Trice has never played a down of NFL football after missing the entireity of his first two seasons due to serious injury.

Billy Bowman Jr. looks to be on the right track in his Achilles recovery

Although this was never confirmed by Kevin Stefanski while he was at the podium, I'll trust the many media members who saw them with their own two eyes. 929 The Game's Joe Patrick reported that it looks like the 2025 fourth-round pick is on an individual rehab plan doing some standing exercises.

The Falcons' secondary suffered mightily with Bowman and Mike Hughes sidelined, as Dee Alford was forced to move to the outside with Cobee Bryant taking Hughes' spot down the stretch. But as long as the former Oklahoma Sooner is healthy, the starting nickel job is likely his for the taking.

In six games as a rookie, Bowman displayed promise for an Atlanta defense that improved majorly in 2025. Xavier Watts and Jalon Walker mainly got all the shine, but considering he only made one start, he isn't being looked at as a long-term building class in the same way as his fellow 2025 draftees.

Now that Alford is gone, the slot role is his unless Sydney Brown makes a push for it, but Jeff Ulbrich clearly believes in Bowman to be a consistent contributor. Generating two takeaways in limited action is a good start, but seeing him parlay that into even more production in an expanded role is pivotal.

This doesnt mean that Bowman is a lock to return in time for training camp, let alone for Week 1, but at least we have visual confirmation that he's making progress-- even if it is gradual.