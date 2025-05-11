Falcons rival's surprise retirement serves as Atlanta's opportunity

Atlanta Falcons rival Derek Carr shocked the NFL early Saturday with his surprise retirement announcement. The New Orleans Saints quarterback was dealing with an injury that will now shorten his career and force Atlanta's division rival to search for additional answers. It opens the door to an underwhelming quarterback competition between Spencer Rattler and rookie Tyler Shough. The decision serves as a harsh reminder of a physically demanding league.

For Atlanta, there is a selfish reminder in the move as well that cements the Saints in the basement of the NFC South. The Falcons have zero reason to fear Rattler or Shough, making it clear that this division is a two-team race. While the Carolina Panthers have taken a notable step forward, they are far from a proven contender. In a wide-open NFC South, there is no question that Atlanta's lone threat is the division favorite Tampa Bay Bucs.

Derek Carr's retirement serves as a reminder that the NFC South race remains wide open

The Atlanta Falcons have to factor into the NFC South debate with their fate hinging on the ceiling of new quarterback Michael Penix Jr. Atlanta did their part to improve the team's defense and has a stacked offensive line and a wealth of potential weapons for their young quarterback. This roster will go as far as Penix is capable of taking them.

For Derek Carr, it is a frustrating end, even for a hated division rival. Atlanta fans would have much preferred Carr continuing to start for the Saints for years to come. The franchise being forced to move on could vault them into a needed rebuild.

If the team struggles as they are expected to in the 2025 season, they will have a great chance to find a franchise quarterback in an improved 2026 quarterback class. While it might help Atlanta in the short term, it is bad news for Atlanta's hopes of the Saints remaining in the NFC South basement.

Putting football aside, it is easy to feel sorry for Carr, who has seen his up-and-down career end in brutal fashion. While the quarterback had far more success than most, it is still not the way you want to see a player's career end, even if that player is a hated division rival.