Falcons rookie has already found himself on the wrong side of the roster bubble

There is no position the Atlanta Falcons have attempted to turn around more than wide receiver this offseason. After having one of the worst receiver rooms in football last season, the Falcons channeled their inner Julia Roberts to basically "Pretty Woman" this thing by adding a lot of new WRs.

It started in free agency with Jahan Dotson and Olamide Zaccheus, continued during the 2026 NFL Draft with third-round pick Zachariah Branch, and the nail in the coffin came in undrafted free agency, when Atlanta managed to sign not one, not two, but three but three undrafted free agent wideouts.

Of those three, Vinny Anthony II and Keelan Marion have received a lot more buzz, which has seen the final of the trio fly heavily under the radar. Le'Meke Brockington hasn't done much to separate himself from the pack, and it's starting to feel like he doesn't have hope of making the roster.

Le'Meke Brockington's odds of making the Falcons roster don't look good

During his final season at Minnesota, Brockington caught 46 passes for 484 yards and four touchdowns. Those numbers don't exactly jump of the page, especially considering he wasn't used particularly creatively in college--and he also wasn't involved in the return man rotation during OTAs.

At 6-foot and 195 pounds, the 24-year-old doesn't have elite athleticism either. His 4.57 second 40-yard dash is slower than that of his fellow UDFA WRs, and if he isn't offering special teams value, it's hard to imagine he beats them out for snaps--let alone Juice Wells, Dylan Drummond, and Chris Blair.

Unlike both Anthony and Marion, who returned kicks in college, Brockington doesn't offer the same versatility that Kevin Stefanski covets. However, he did average almost 27 yards per kick return with the Gophers, so given that statistic, it's interesting to see him not even get a look as the return man.

Throughout his summer with the Dirty Birds, Brockington really hasn't stood out at any point. Not only did Marion and Anthony enter the summer with more hype, they've earned more trust from the coaching staff. However, he does have a saving grace. He squatted over 600 pounds, has elite strength, and is a strong run blocker, which are traits that Stefanski does covet in a receiver.

Between Vinny Anthony, Keelan Marion, and an army of more established veteran receivers, it's hard to envision a circumstance where Le'Meke Brockington makes the roster if he's not getting a chance to return kicks.

Despite his all-around skillset, it sounds like he's more of a camp body who will get a chance to prove himself but gets cut once the release deadline comes.