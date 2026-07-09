Falcons rookie has a golden opportunity to steal a roster spot in training camp

Since the Atlanta Falcons only made six selections during the 2026 NFL Draft, they're hoping to hit the jackpot on the undrafted free agent market. And since Ian Cunningham signed a small army of UDFAs, the Falcons gave themselves plenty of chances to find a diamond in the rough this summer.

Early returns have revealed rookie center James Brockermeyer as a name to watch once training camp kicks off, but he's far from the only player pushing for a roster spot. Atlanta signed multiple undrafted receivers, but of the ones they've added, Vinny Anthony II has emerged as name to watch.

Anthony was a guy who caught a lot of buzz during rookie minicamp and early during OTAs, but that hype simmered down a bit once mandatory minicamp kicked off. We've seen flashes of the player this guy could be, so if he puts his best foot forward during training camp, he could steal a roster spot.

Vinny Anthony II should prove why the rookie hype has gotten so loud

The 23-year-old is set to be embroiled in one of the most wide open position battles the Falcons will conduct in training camp. As we know, Atlanta currently has four receivers set to be roster locks, but those final two spots on the depth chart are far from settled, and he has a real chance to steal one.

If you looked up perfect Kevin Stefanski receiver in the dictionary. it would come with a picture of Vinny Anthony. The 6-foot, 183-pound pass-catcher is a true swiss army knife, and his lack of consistent production in college doesn't mean he isn't set up to make an instant impact in the NFL.

Across four years at Wisconsin, he caught 80 passes for 1,162 yards and five touchdowns, which are solid numbers for a man who was never set up for success. Anthony was saddled with horrible quarterback play, which forced Badgers head coach Luke Fickell to get creative in how he used him.

They would line him up at receiver of course, but he'd also line up in the backfield like a mini Deebo Samuel. Vinny offers special teams value, as he was a solid return man and played gunner when he wasn't fielding kicks. And that was a specific area where the Dirty Birds struggled at times last year.

The competition in the receiver room shouldn't be too much to fend off either, so hopefully he's given a chance to make more of an impact away from special teams this summer. Anthony is electric with the ball in his hands, which his 4,07 20-yard shuttle and his performance at the Senior Bowl showed.

Vinny Anthony has been involved in the Falcons' return man rotation this spring, but training camp and the preseason will give him a chance to display what he's made of on offense. And if they don't add another veteran WR and he impresses, don't be surprised if he survives summer roster cuts.