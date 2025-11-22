Falcons rocked by brutal injury news as breakout rookie’s season hangs in the balance

The Atlanta Falcons thought they were through the worst of their injury turbulence. Then came Friday morning, and a gut punch no one saw coming.

Rookie defensive back Billy Bowman Jr., one of Atlanta’s most important midseason risers, was unexpectedly added to Friday's injury report with an Achilles injury suffered during the team’s walkthrough practice.

Head coach Raheem Morris didn’t mince words, calling the situation “not good” and ruling Bowman out for Sunday’s matchup against the New Orleans Saints.

For a fourth-round rookie who had become the heartbeat of Atlanta’s nickel defense, the timing is brutal, and the implications could stretch deep into 2026. If the injury is confirmed as a torn Achilles, Bowman faces a rehab timeline that typically spans 10-12 months.

Billy Bowman Jr. won't play for the Falcons in Week 12 vs the Saints

Bowman’s rise was one of the most stabilizing developments in a bit of a disappointing Falcons season. In just six games, the fourth-round rookie put up 26 tackles, two pass breakups, 1.5 sacks, an interception, and a forced fumble all while seizing the starting nickel role.

His versatility let Atlanta disguise coverages, heat up pressures, and survive injuries at corner and safety. Now, that entire structure gets reshuffled on 48 hours’ notice.

Sure the Falcons now have Dee Alford (freshly cleared from concussion protocol) to step in as the starting nickel and even Mike Hughes returns to the lineup after missing two games with a neck issue, but neither have matched Bowman’s downhill burst or playmaking consistency this season.

Bowman’s injury wasn’t the only bad news. Drake London was officially ruled out with a PCL sprain and remains week to week. Defensive lineman Zach Harrison, dealing with a knee injury Morris said “will have to get it fixed,” is also unavailable for the second straight weak.

Offensive guards Chris Lindstrom and Matthew Bergeron were listed as questionable. Lindstrom continues to push through a lingering foot issue, while Bergeron has missed the last two games. Even if both play, neither will be at full strength.

The only bright spot on Friday’s injury sheet was that Divine Deablo is trending in the right direction to return from a forearm injury that has held him out since Week 7.

Listed as questionable due to IR-return protocol, the veteran linebacker has been a full participant in practice for two straight days. Morris’ tone suggested an activation could come soon, perhaps even before Sunday.

And given the state of Atlanta’s defense, any reinforcements matter. This season has already tested Atlanta’s depth, identity, and resilience. But Bowman’s injury hits differently.

And now with their breakout rookie likely staring at a long recovery, the Falcons aren’t fighting for anything except the calendar to move faster.