Don't look now, but this Falcons castoff might finally be turning things around

With A.J. Terrell sidelined, you could see how much the Atlanta Falcons' secondary suffered. Mike Hughes was more vulnerable and Dee Alford recorded a dismal 28.4 PFF grade in Week 4, but Terrell's return saw the entire secondary return to form in Week 6.

Following the worst performance of his NFL career, Alford was thrown into the nickel with rookie DB Billy Bowman Jr. inactive—and managed to play a pivotal role in Atlanta's shocking 24-14 upset over the Buffalo Bills.

Alford recorded six total tackles (four solo), three pass breakups, and a sack en route to a team-high 90.4 PFF grade in the victory. For a player who looked like his days with the Dirty Birds were numbered, this is the exact performance the 27-year-old needed to re-gain the trust of the fanbase that was quickly souring on him.

A.J. Terrell's return did wonders for Dee Alford in Week 6

Alford impressed in 2024, notching a career-high 83 total tackles and 61 solo tackles. However, Jimmy Lake was fired after the season ended and replaced with Jeff Ulbrich, which saw him struggle to adjust to the new scheme earlier this season.

With Terrell back in the lineup, the Dirty Birds' secondary dazzled against one of the league's premier offenses. The Bills mustered only 14 points, and it looks like Ulbrich's defensive success is no longer a flash in the pan.

The Falcons secondary held Josh Allen to just 180 passing yards—his second-lowest total of the season—as the reigning MVP turned the ball over twice. While D'Angelo Malone's pick came at a more important time, Alford recorded his first INT of the season on Allen late in the first half.

Falcons fans were clamoring for a deadline acquisition in the secondary, but the undrafted free agent put those concerns to rest—making a move for a receiver more likely. With the defense returning to full strength, the former Division II star was a regarded as a potential trade or cut candidate, but not anymore.

Mike Hughes' coverage struggles have continued, so he could be the player whose on his way out of Atlanta at the deadline, which would open the door for Alford to return to the starting lineup full-time.

As impressive as he may have looked, Bowman could return in Week 7, and if he does, Alford should be relegated back to the bench against the 49ers. But more performances like Monday will force Raheem Morris' hand.