Falcons' safety duo continues to cement their status among the NFL's best

It's no secret the Atlanta Falcons have the league's best safety duo in Jessie Bates III and Xavier Watts. Jeff Ulbrich knows it. Raheem Morris knew it. Everyone with a pulse in the state of Georgia knows it, so it's about time the entire NFL world realizes what's brewing on the back-end in A-Town.

Bates and Watts combined for 10 interceptions last season and spearheaded a pass defense that was the best in the NFL through seven weeks. So even though the cornerback play outside ofA.J. Terrell was lackluster, the safety play was one of the defining characteristics of this defense in 2025.

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler surveyed over 70 NFL coaches, executives, and scouts about the 10 best safeties in the NFL, and the Falcons were well-represented. Bates placed fifth, while Watts was an honorable mention, but it's inevitable that he'll be a fixture on this list for years to come.

"Instincts and ball skills have allowed him to play at a high level for a long time," an NFL coordinator said of Bates. "That's why his game is aging well. He's just got a knack for being around the ball."

The Falcons have the NFL's best safety duo in Xavier Watts and Jessie Bates

The Falcons were one of three teams (alongside the Detroit Lions and Houston Texans) to have both members of their safety tandem listed here. And the only reason Watts likely wasn't on the list is because the Defensive Rookie of the Year finalist only has one year of NFL production under his belt.

Not only do Bates and Watts play off of one another exceptionally well, they have some very obvious similarities to one another. They're both high-IQ ball-hawks with elite instincts and ball skills, and having two safeties with the range to make plays all over the football field is a major advantage--especially since the apprentice will soon become t.

"He has a chance to be one of the best safeties in the league," another coordinator said of Watts. "[He] has very similar qualities to his running mate [Bates]."

The 29-year-old is one of the best free agent signings the Falcons have made, and has shown no signs of slowing down anytime soon. And his new running mate is one of the most impactful draft picks the Dirty Birds have made in recent memory, and was an absolute steal for a third-round pick.

The issue here is that Bates is entering a contract year, so Atlanta's new front office is going to have to consider the consequences of separating their new dynamic duo. And given how Xavier Watts and Jessie Bates are starting to make waves in league circles, I'd think twice before letting him walk.