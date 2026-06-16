Falcons' Xavier Watts is another step away from becoming a household name

The Atlanta Falcons' instability at quarterback has overshadowed the rest of the talent on this roster. Too many people believe that the QB battle between Michael Penix Jr. and Tua Tagovailoa will hold Atlanta back from their true potential.

When you consider the household names on this Falcons' roster, it's almost always on the offensive side of the ball. Bijan Robinson, Drake London. Kyle Pitts. But there's also a lot to be excited about on the defensive side of the football, which includes expected Year 2 leaps from guys like Xavier Watts.

The Falcons' 2025 NFL Draft class is littered with future franchise cornerstones. Jalon Walker and James Pearce Jr. will help revitalize the pass-rush, but the man drafted two rounds later provided the best return on investment, as the former third-round safety will define the future of this secondary.

Xavier Watts is on the precipice of becoming an All-Pro caliber safety

While naming 2026 breakout candidates for every NFC team, CBS Sports' Zachary Perles named Watts as the player to watch for the Dirty Birds. On one hand, you could argue that he isn't much of an under-the-radar guy after how he set the tone as a rookie, but he should take a bigger leap in Year 2,

"On the defensive side of things, Watts is one of a few intriguing young talents," Pereles said. "The 2025 third-round pick notched five interceptions, made 92 tackles and defended 11 passes, finishing fourth in Defensive Rookie of the Year voting."

Like Pereles said, Watts finished fourth in Defensive Rookie of the Year voting. His five interceptions tied for second in the NFL and his 92 tackles and 11 passes defensed were also promising. He helped compensate for the lackluster cornerback play the Falcons had in 2025, but is only getting better.

The 24-year-old is half of the best safety tandem in the NFL, so regardless of what Jessie Bates' future holds in a contract year, Watts is under contract for three more seasons at least. And his IQ and elite ball skills have turned him into someone who has All-Pro potential if he keeps improving.

It's still insane that the Notre Dame product fell to the third round of the draft. He had the talent and the college production to warrant going inside the top 50, but because of a slower 40 time, teams overthought it. And his five picks are no mirage. He had 13 across his final two college seasons.

The only reason he isn't more of a household name is because of positional value. And given his impact on this defense, Xavier Watts is on his way to being discussed among the best safeties in the NFL. Brian Branch, Kyle Hamilton, and Antoine Winfield Jr. better watch out.