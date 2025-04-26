Falcons' selection of James Pearce Jr. sends clear message to Kirk Cousins

Atlanta's aggressive trade back into the first-round sent a clear message that this team is ready to do whatever it takes to have a winning season. Not since 2017 have the Falcons finished an NFL season with a winning record. Last year's aggressive offseason moves, signing Kirk Cousins, trading for Matthew Judon, and signing free agent receiver Darnell Mooney, were supposed to be the page turn. However, only one of those moves would work in Atlanta's favor with the team on the hook for Kirk's contract and a lost draft pick due to the trade for Judon.

With this in mind, there was some thought that the Falcons could opt to take a step back in the 2025 offseason. Early free agency decisions seemed to support this with the team remaining quiet, avoiding any splashy moves. Atlanta's first-round on Thursday night wiped away this thought process. A team that is willing to trade a future first-round pick is one looking to turn the corner. Leading to one remaining question: what does this mean for quarterback Kirk Cousins?

Terry Fontenot has every reason to continue to hold Kirk Cousins hostage in Atlanta

Kirk Cousins has made his position clear, asking Atlanta to find a path for the veteran to start. Owner Arthur Blank and GM Terry Fontenot have been equally clear, they will do what is in the team's best interest. It is growing increasingly easy to argue this is forcing Cousins to return as a backup with an unusual amount of upside.

Penix's extensive injury history could open the door for the Falcons to have a valid reason for wanting to keep Cousins around. The veteran is an expensive insurance policy you're forced to pay, whether he is sitting on your bench or playing for another team. If you're looking at it as an objective business move, you're already stuck paying the contract, you might as well find what little benefit you can in keeping the veteran.

Trading up in Thursday's first-round for James Pearce Jr. simply drove this perspective home. This is the type of aggressive desperation that could force Atlanta to actually keep the veteran on the roster into the 2025 season. The one thing that could change this is if Cousins is willing to alter his contract to be free of Atlanta and find a landing spot to start. One that could no longer exist when you look at the results of the draft and the pending story of Aaron Rodgers. Cousins spending another season in Atlanta is an increasing possibility.