Falcons should be all in on trading for former first-overall pick out of Georgia

Travon Walker has been the subject of a lot of criticism since he was the first-overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

However, it is unwarranted and solely based on the fact that he was drafted over Aidan Hutchinson. The former Georgia Bulldog has been a fantastic pass rusher for the Jacksonville Jaguars, who might be looking to trade him while they still can.

Atlanta Falcons should snag Travon Walker to complete talented defensive line

Terry Fontenot has prioritized improving the Atlanta Falcons' pass rush this offseason. He brought in Leonard Floyd and drafted Jalon Walker and James Pearce Jr.

His next move should be trading for another first-round Walker out of the University of Georgia.

There has been speculation that the Jaguars will trade Travon Walker soon. The Philadelphia Eagles have been atop the list of potential destinations, but the Dirty Birds should come out of nowhere and trade for their hometown talent.

Even after all the additions, the current Jaguar would come in and immediately be the team's best pass rusher.

He has back-to-back double-digit sack seasons, to go with his 50-plus tackles and 10-plus tackles for loss. He has been a great player, shadowed by Aidan Hutchinson's remarkable success.

Walker has two years left on his contract (2025-26) after his fifth-year option was picked up. This will drive his price up, but his potential is well worth the price.

He would join a unit that already has Leonard Floyd, Jalon Walker, James Pearce Jr., Arnold Ebiketie, and Bralen Trice.

Adding him to all of those names does crowd the position, but it is a position that you would love to have a crowd of talent.

It also doesn't hurt to have three former Bulldogs going after the quarterback.

All this said, we have to bring up the caveat: Fontenot already traded two picks in next year's draft, making a trade much more complicated. Their lack of first- and fifth-round picks could ruin the chances of a trade.

Hopefully, the general manager can get creative and acquire the star pass rusher from the Jaguars.

