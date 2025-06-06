Terry Fontenot's next phone after Falcons' OTAs is painfully obvious

The Atlanta Falcons have constructed a mostly set-in-stone roster for 2025. They have an unquestioned starting lineup on offense, while their defense can almost say the same thing after an aggressive draft.

Keyword being 'almost.' There is still one move that is sitting right there begging to be made.

Jalen Ramsey has to be Terry Fontenot's target after OTAs

The Miami Dolphins have made it crystal clear that Jalen Ramsey won't be on their 2025 roster.

So, a trade is on the horizon, and the interested team needs to be the Atlanta Falcons.

The Falcons do already have two starting-caliber cornerbacks with A.J. Terrell and Mike Hughes. However, there is no denying that Ramsey wouldn't be an upgrade over Hughes.

This would give Jeff Ulbrich's defense two lockdown cornerbacks on the boundary, opening up the playbook. Suddenly, Ulbrich can aggressively blitz, knowing everything is secure on the outside.

We have all been asking for a pass rush for a long time. While the Dirty Birds have some exciting additions on the edge, it has been a notoriously difficult position for rookies. Blitzing could be a necessity.

The other piece in this is depth; the Falcons are one injury away from disaster at the position. Adding the veteran puts Hughes on the bench as a strong depth piece.

It will be interesting to see what the asking price is for the All-Pro cornerback. As well as he has played, there is no ignoring that he is 30 years old and has a cap hit north of $16 million.

Those two factors will naturally lower his price. If the Falcons can convince the Dolphins to take a mid-round pick for him, it is a no-brainer.

The issue is, Terry Fontenot already traded first- and fifth-round picks in the 2026 NFL Draft.

That fifth-rounder could be killer since Ramsey's value could sit right around there. Offering a fourth-rounder isn't the smartest move either, since you don't want to have a 100-plus pick gap before the season even starts, let alone having just four picks remaining.

Fontenot needs to get creative and find a way to acquire Jalen Ramsey from the Miami Dolphins. His addition would complete this roster and make them one of the league's best defenses.

