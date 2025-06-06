Giants' fight opens door for Falcons to create league's best pass rush

Kayvon Thibodeaux quickly became a potential trade piece for the New York Giants after they selected Abdul Carter with the third pick in April's draft.

Those rumors were shut down because Big Blue would love to rotate the deadly trio of Thibodeaux, Carter, and Brian Burns.

Nevertheless, things change, and the Giants' stance on the former top-five pick may have changed after he caused a stir in practice.

Falcons should capitalize on Kayvon Thibodeaux's fiery practice

Practice ended early for the New York Giants on Thursday after emotions got the best of the defense

It started when Brian Burns and James Hudson were pushing and shoving. On the next play, Kayvon Thibodeaux took things to a new level when he ripped off Jermaine Eluemunor's helmet and threw a punch, according to Jordan Raanan of ESPN.

While we don't want to get ahead of ourselves, that could spell the end of his tenure in New York.

Ripping off the helmet of a teammate and then punching is a whole different beast. This can quickly lead to your dismissal from the team, especially after being demoted a couple of months ago.

The Falcons need to swoop in and make an offer for 2022's fifth-overall pick.

Terry Fontenot has already made it a priority to fix the pass rush, and he has done a great job thus far—adding Kayvon would only add to that.

Just think about the damage a rotation of Jalon Walker, James Pearce Jr., Leonard Floyd, Arnold Ebiketie, and Kayvon Thibodeaux could do.

What you love about adding Thibodeaux is that it allows Walker to play even more freely. Jeff Ulbrich will be able to deploy him in a more versatile role with the added juice off the edge.

Of course, we will have to wait and see whether his explosive attitude at practice will change his future in the Big City.

