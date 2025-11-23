Falcons should prepare for a $28 million dilemma they can't ignore much longer

The Atlanta Falcons have some critical financial decisions to make this offseason, which mostly refers to extensions for Drake London and Bijan Robinson, but it doesn't end there. The Falcons are in a position where they need to retain their nucleus by any means necessary prior to free agency.

However, this doesn't only refer to the offensive talent. After signing a three-year $21.5 million contract with the Dirty Birds prior to the 2023 season, veteran linebacker Kaden Elliss will hit free agency this offseason—and Terry Fontenot will have to consider his worth to Jeff Ulbrich's defense.

Unfortunately, Atlanta doesn't have the cap space at the moment to retain him. Spotrac projects Elliss' market value at three years and $28.2 million, which is a little over $9 million per season. That's a lot of money for a linebacker whose best years might soon be behind him due to his age.

Falcons will have to consider how much Kaden Elliss is truly worth

The 30-year-old is on pace for his third consecutive 100-tackle season in Atlanta, and has quickly become one of the most important players on the defense. Moreover, Elliss is a first-time captain this season, so letting one of your most trusted locker room leaders walk would be a massive mistake.

Through 10 games this season, the 2018 seventh-round pick has excelled once again. He has amassed 3.5 sacks, 65 combined tackles, eight tackles for loss, and 10 quarterback hits on the season while providing Ulbrich's group with a consistently stabilizing presence in every aspect.

However, paying a linebacker nearly $10 million per season at his age is textbook mismanagement. The Idaho product is currently the 29th-highest paid linebacker in the NFL this season, but a new contract could catapult him closer to the top 10 or 15 highest-paid players at the position.

He'll never come close to the $20 million per year contracts being shelled out to both Fred Warner and Roquan Smith, but he's not asking for that. The ex-Saint has emerged into one of the league's most under-appreciated linebackers in Atlanta, as he has yet to miss a game in red and black.

Between Divine Deablo making less money and the recent emergence of rookie pass-rusher Jalon Walker, the Falcons might feel more comfortable letting No. 55 leave this coming spring. A three-year deal does come with some control, but Fontenot might be better off spending that money elsewhere.