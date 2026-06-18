Falcons take a chance on UFL standout after a 3-year NFL hiatus

When I say the Atlanta Falcons are exhausting every avenue to add competition before training camp, it isn't hyperbole. They signed former NFL veterans in free agency, looked to the college ranks during the 2026 NFL Draft, and now they're turning to some former UDFAs who later became UFL veterans.

The Falcons signed two UFL players who enjoyed short stints in the NFL: DC Defenders defensive tackle Devonnsha Maxwell and Orlando Storm edge rusher Keshawn Banks. Both are just camp bodies meant to add competition, but Maxwell has a very interesting story for fans to take note of.

While both guys were undrafted free agents in 2023, Banks spent more time in the pros. He had stints with the Green Bay Packers, New England Patriots, and Arizona Cardinals before leading the UFL with 11 TFLs with the Orlando Storm this spring, but Maxwell hasn't even been in the NFL in three years.

Falcons to sign former UFL stars Keshawn Banks and Devonnsha Maxwell

Maxwell was a 2023 UDFA out of Chattanooga and signed with the Cincinnati Bengals in 2024. He spent with the summer with them until he was carted off the field with a right knee injury, and was placed on injured reserve less than a week later, and was ultimately released before the 2024 season.

He spent the last two seasons with the Defenders, where he recorded seven tackles for loss and four sacks in 10 regular season appearances. And he recorded 20 total tackles and three tackle for loss in 2025. He got better over time, so the DT-needy Dirty Birds clearly believe in his long-term potential after a successful workout.

The 27-year-old finished his college career with 163 total tackles, 45.5 TFLs, and 28 sacks. He also broke the Mocs' program record for sacks in a single game with five. But unlike Banks, who played in three games for the Patriots in 2024, Maxwell has no NFL regular season experience under his belt and hasn't been with an NFL team in almost three years.

The issue is at 6-foot-1 and 284 pounds, he's pretty undersized for a defensive tackle. He'll compete to be depth at the 3-tech behind Brandon Dorlus, who had a breakout year in 2025. But I wouldn't count on Maxwell seeing the field all that often even if he does make the roster, which seems unlikely.

Banks and Maxwell are both meant to add depth to a pass-rush that still has a fair share of questions. We'll see how long they fare later this summer in training camp, but even though Keshawn Banks got more attention, the major gap in Devonnsha Maxwell's NFL resumè makes him an interesting flyer.