Falcons top draft choice is obvious after disappointing season finale

The Atlanta Falcons will start preparation for free agency and the 2025 NFL Draft after being eliminated from the postseason in their final game.

They closed out the season with two overtime losses where the offense never touched the ball. The defense's inability to make impact plays and get pressure on the quarterback cost them. In turn, they will now have to target one position when they are on the clock in April's draft.

Falcons must target pass rusher with top pick in 2025 NFL Draft

This is the annual Falcons need a pass rush talk. Pass rusher is a position that has eluded them for years and that has to change if they want to compete next season.

To start the year, they had easily the worst pass rush in the league. However, things quickly flipped as the Falcons led the NFL in sacks over the final handful of weeks.

Nevertheless, it was apparent in their season finale that they shouldn't be fooled by the production—they don't have anyone who can take a game over. Bryce Young had time to play a game of Monopoly every time he dropped back to pass.

Unsurprisingly, the second-year quarterback completed 74% of his passes for 251 yards and three passing touchdowns.

The Falcons front office has to identify the next T.J. Watt in the draft and go get him. They cannot go another season with the NFL's most inconsistent pass rush.