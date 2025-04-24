Falcons top draft target is becoming painfully obvious (and its concerning)

Deception is the best defense in the NFL Draft.

The best example of that is last year with our very own Atlanta Falcons. Teams didn't see the Michael Penix Jr. coming, helping the Dirty Birds stick and pick the franchise quarterback. If they weren't so secretive, a team like the Las Vegas Raiders would've hopped them.

This year, things may be different with Terry Fontenot and his staff. There has been way too much information coming out, which may result in a nightmare.

Atlanta Falcons' first-round intentions are concerningly obvious

In recent days, Todd McShay and others have revealed that the Atlanta Falcons are willing to overlook certain red flags to land a defensive star.

Three names have been linked: Tennessee's James Pearce Jr., Marshall's Mike Green, and Ole Miss' Walter Nolan.

You can understand it, they are each worthy of the No. 15 pick—possibly higher if not for their concerns.

It has been rumored that the Bengals and Falcons are the two teams willing to overlook the issues. If true, it makes these leaks less consequential, but knowing that for sure is next to impossible.

If another team loves one of those players and knows the Falcons will take him, guess what happens? They leap the Falcons to take the player the team needs.

The lack of deception away from Atlanta taking a pass rusher is the issue. Throwing in a rumor or two about taking a tight end like Tyler Warren or a cornerback like Jahdae Barro or Will Johnson can put enough doubt out there to prevent a trade—we have heard none of that.

The good news, there should be enough prospects to go around. It is likely Pearce, Green, and Nolan will be available No. 15. But you never can take these things for granted; we will have to see how the lack of deception affects the Falcons.