Falcons top trade deadline target just became incredibly obvious
Pass rush help is the No. 1 priority for the Atlanta Falcons right now. Their six sacks this season have proven they didn't do enough at the position during the offseason and must get aggressive before the trade deadline.
All sorts have names have been circulating around the internet with only a few actually being feasible (don't expect Myles Garrett or Maxx Crosby). One name, in particular, continues to stick out as the guy Terry Fontenot and the front office should pursue aggressively.
NY Giants Azeez Ojulari is the No. 1 trade option for the Falcons
The Atlanta Falcons must walk the fine line between breaking the bank for a top-end player and paying little for a player who won't fix the issue. That is a tough thing to manage, especially with the state of the franchise.
Somehow you must identify a player who won't break your future but can do enough to fix the atrocious pass rush.
That player should be the former Georgia Bulldog and current New York Giant, Azeez Ojulari.
Ojulari has spent most of this season behind Brian Burns and Kayvon Thibodeaux. However, due to an injury to Thibodeaux, he has been given consistent playing time and has taken full advantage.
Two of his best games came in primetime against the Bengals and the Steelers. He was a force that both offensive lines couldn't handle. He took down Joe Burrow once and Russell Wilson twice, with many other plays mixed in.
The four-year pro has four sacks since Thibodeaux last took the field. In that same time span, the entire Falcons team has two sacks.
So, yeah, Ojulari would help this team in a big way. His cost won't be near that of Garrett or Crosby and he still has the upside to be a great player for Jimmy Lake's struggling defense.