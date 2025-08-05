Falcons' top trade targets not named Micah Parsons they must pursue

Micah Parsons has been the talk of the NFL world the past few days, and the Atlanta Falcons have been commonly associated.

However, we will take a break from those talks and examine less-expensive trades (relatively speaking) that the franchise could execute to solidify this roster. We saw Terry Fontenot make a trade this time last year with the Matt Judon trade, so don't count out a big trade happening.

Falcons should pursue one of these five trade pieces before the season

Trey Hendrickson, DE, Bengals

Trey Hendrickson will be headlining trade lists until the Bengals can decide on whether they want to pay him or trade him.

For the Falcons' sake, they hope it is the latter. This superstar rusher has been the league's best over the past two seasons and could be the massive cherry on top of the position's retooling.

Kayvon Thibodeaux, DE, Giants

While there is still serious doubt whether the Giants would trade their former No. 4 pick, acquiring him would be huge for the Dirty Birds.

While he might not have Hendrickson's resume, he is still young and has the talent to become a similar player. He has shown real flashes of becoming the league's next dominant pass rusher.

The question is, will the Giants trade him or keep him as a phenomenal rotational piece?

Elijah Jones, CB, Cardinals

Elijah Jones has quickly found himself in a bad spot with the team that drafted him in the third round one year ago. The Cardinals have brought in a lot of competition and could look to trade Jones at some point.

The Falcons could use a player with Jones' size and speed to help bolster their cornerback depth.

Cole Kmet, TE, Bears

Whether or not the Falcons trade Kyle Pitts remains to be seen, but one thing is for sure: they need to find his replacement because his days in Atlanta are dwindling.

Even if they don't trade him, Cole Kmet would be a huge addition. He gives the offense another playmaker who will eventually take over as the top tight end on the roster. He is also signed at a reasonable price through 2027.

Will Levis, QB, Titans

Will Levis received bad news when he found out he would have to undergo season-ending shoulder surgery. While he wasn't going to be a starter, he would've competed to be Cam Ward's backup.

The Falcons should buy while the stock is low. They can stash him on the injured reserve with the hopes he can become a solid backup to Michael Penix Jr. after Kirk Cousins moves on.

