3 undrafted free agents who could push Falcons veterans right off the roster

Undrafted free agents are far too often seen as castaways who have no chance to make the final roster, but in the modern that is simply incorrect. They offer coaching staffs an opportunity to turn a low-stakes lottery ticket into a player who can make a real impact to begin their career.

The Atlanta Falcons have brought in many impact undrafted players over the past number of years. Last year, center Ryan Neuzil and cornerback Cobee Bryant made significant impacts despite not being one of the 250-plus players selected in their respective draft classes.

The new regime has brought in a number of college standouts who could push for roster spots, in expense of a few veterans.

Falcons could see these UDFAs replace these long-time players

QB Jack Strand could push Trevor Siemian back on the market

Michael Penix Jr. and Tua Tagovailoa are roster locks, but the Falcons need to have a backup plan if the two injury-prone quarterbacks get injured during the season. Thus, they signed veteran Trevor Siemian.

However, Strand brings intrigue that is hard to ignore. He is a brute at 6-foot-5, 240 pounds and moves well for the size. He threw for over 3,500 yards and 42 touchdowns, along with five rushing touchdowns, for Division II Minnesota State-Morehead.

Kevin Stefanski can turn this prototype into an exciting third-stringer.

RB/WR Cash Jones could end Casey Washington's disappointing Falcons career

Cash Jones stayed in Georgia to try and crack the Falcons' changing roster. While he played running back with the Bulldogs, it has been reported that he is converting to wide receiver -- or, at least, will play more of the position.

Jones walked on at Georgia and fought to become their top third-down back as a redshirt senior last year. He has more upside catching than running, but you have to like the versatility. He could develop into a player who sits at the bottom of the wide receiver depth chart as a reliable slot receiver.

DT Carlos Allen Jr. could push newcomer Chris Williams off the roster

The Falcons lack depth at defensive end behind budding stars Brandon Dorlus and Zach Harrison. They brought in Chris Williams to help with that, but the veteran has four sacks and 43 tackles since joining the league in 2021.

This is where former Houston defensive lineman Carlos Allen Jr. could fit in. The undersized lineman had stunning production in the tackle department as a senior with 80 tackles and 7.5 tackles for loss. To see a lineman not only lead his team in tackles, but record 80 of them is unheard of.

If he can find himself impacting the run game as he did in college, the coaching staff will have no choice but to find him a spot on the 53-man roster.