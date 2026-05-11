Kevin Stefanski revealed the big plans the Falcons have in store for Zachariah Branch

When Atlanta Falcons head coach Kevin Stefanski told the media before rookie minicamp, “I don’t think there is a limit to where Zachariah Branch can line up on the field,” he’s telling you exactly how the Falcons plan to use their explosive new rookie.

And it explains why Atlanta felt so comfortable taking Zachariah Branch in the third round of the 2026 Draft despite questions about his size, his route tree, and how he’d translate to the NFL.

Because the Falcons don’t see Branch as a traditional receiver. They see him as a movable piece in an offense built around versatility and matchup stress.

The Falcons see Zachariah Branch as more than just a gadget guy

At the University of Georgia, Branch was used heavily on screens and quick touches. The Bulldogs made a point of getting the ball in his hands behind the line of scrimmage and letting his speed and explosiveness take over. He led the SEC with 81 catches, but critics labeled his usage as limited.

Atlanta didn’t.

They went back to his USC film where they saw him run a more complete route tree. That’s where general manager Ian Cunningham said you gain “an even greater appreciation for the skill set and what he’s able to do.”

To the Falcons, Georgia showed how dangerous Branch is with the ball. USC showed how versatile he can be before he gets it. That combination is why Stefanski believes there’s no limit to where he can align.

Branch measured in at 5-foot-9 and 177 pounds at the combine. He also ran a 4.35 in the 40-yard dash, benched 225 pounds 20 times, and has a strength background that stunned Georgia’s staff when he arrived on campus.

He trains year round with his father, a high-performance coach who has worked with elite athletes like Serena Williams. Branch has even said that he used to lift with the linemen.

The Falcons see a player who is strong enough to survive inside, fast enough to win outside leverage, and explosive enough to score from anywhere on the field.

His role starts on special teams, but it doesn’t end there

Branch will likely be Atlanta’s primary kick and punt returner from Day 1. His USC tape includes a 96 yard kick return touchdown and a 75 yard punt return touchdown in the same season. But that’s just the easiest way to get the 79th overall pick involved early and yield a quick return on investment.

The real question is how quickly he becomes part of the base offense. And given the Atlanta Falcons’ current depth chart at receiver opposite London, Zachariah Branch might make that happen fast.