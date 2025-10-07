Falcons veteran already looks finished one month into the 2025 season

The Atlanta Falcons have shown promise this season, but the secondary has been completely lost without A.J. Terrell. The Pro Bowl cornerback has missed the Falcons' last two games, but the Week 5 bye has provided a real opportunity for him to return to the lineup against the Buffalo Bills in Week 6.

While NFC Defensive Rookie of the Month Xavier Watts has looked like the real deal throughout his first month of NFL action, the rest of the unit has deflated after their trusted leader injured his hamstring in Week 2. With Terrell sidelined, veteran cornerback Mike Hughes has taken over as CB1—and his expanded role has yielded disastrous results for the Dirty Birds.

After inking a three-year, $18 million extension this offseason, Hughes has not lived up to expectations. His 50.6 PFF grade ranks 124th among all cornerbacks, and the dismal September from both him and Dee Alford has exposed a glaring weakness in the secondary.

Mike Hughes has played his way into Jeff Ulbrich's doghouse

Hughes enjoyed a career year in 2024, as the 28-year-old amassed a career-high 66 tackles, four tackles for loss, and six pass breakups. However, after shining in Jimmy Lake's scheme, the former first-round pick has looked like a shell of himself in 2025.

Ulbrich's scheme has been predicated on a shift to youth and versatility, and the eighth-year DB is slowly being phased out. Billy Bowman Jr. looks like the team's nickel corner of the future, while Watts and Jessie Bates III are among the league's best safety duos.

The Dirty Birds are second in the league in both pass defense and total defense, but the defense has shined in spite of Hughes, not because of him. Emeka Egbuka exposed him for two long scores in Week 1 and struggled against Commanders wideout Deebo Samuel in Week 4.

However, his struggles cone with a small caveat: he still has two pass breakups on the year, but the bad has managed to outweigh the good.

The former UCF standout has bounced around the league since the Vikings selected him with the No. 30 pick back in 2018. Stints in Kansas City and Detroit saw him sign in Atlanta before the 2023 season—but the revolving door at defensive coordinator was negatively affected over time.

This Falcons defense has the potential to be among the NFL's best, but if this defense wants to live up, Terrell needs a capable running mate. And right now, all signs suggest that Hughes is not that guy. He was expected to provide stability to a young defense, but instead could become a trade chip at the deadline.

