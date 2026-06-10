Falcons veteran is suddenly emerging as a trade candidate before the season

When the Falcons grabbed Avieon Terrell in the second round of the 2026 draft, pairing him with older brother A.J. Terrell, it was framed as a feel-good family story. It still is. But it's also quietly put a clock on Mike Hughes' time in Atlanta.

While naming one player every NFL team should consider trading, Bleacher Report's Moe Moton named Hughes the Falcons' top trade candidate, and the logic isn't hard to follow. Hughes has started 27 games over the past two years as Atlanta's CB2. Avieon Terrell is now gunning for that exact spot.

"If Terrell is impressive through training camp, he should be on the field alongside his brother in the secondary, which would make Mike Hughes expendable before the final roster cutdown date on August 30," Moton wrote. "On the late-summer trade block, he could garner interest from cornerback-needy teams."

Now Hughes isn't a bad player, he’s just been the weak link in one of the better secondaries in the NFC.

He's 29 and in the final stretch of a deal that carries a $3.8 million cap hit in 2026 and another $7 million in 2027 so trading him saves both figures with minimal dead cap. For a Falcons team still managing resources under GM Ian Cunningham, that flexibility could be big.

A strong summer from Avieon Terrell will place Mike Hughes on the chopping block

Avieon Terrell brings elite physicality at 5-foot-10 and 186 pounds with a lean frame that mirrors his older brother's. If he pushes for a starting role outside from Day 1, Hughes has nowhere to go. The only other landing spot is the slot, and that's already a contested room because Sydney Brown and Billy Bowman Jr. are both competing for nickel reps.

But here’s the thing: Trading secondary depth in August is a gamble the Falcons might not want to take. Injuries are a when, not an if across a 17-game season. Jessie Bates III and Xavier Watts give Atlanta elite safety play, but losing depth at corner mid-season because they moved Hughes for a late-round pick would be a rough look.

There's also the Avieon Terrell question itself. His size projects better in the slot at the NFL level, which could mean Hughes' outside role is actually safe longer than people think. Jeff Ulbrich's defensive plan for the younger Terrell isn't set in stone yet, and that matters.

Still, Mike Hughes' trade market is real and the Falcons know it. Whether Ian Cunningham actually picks up the phone depends on what training camp looks like and what offers come in. The Atlanta Falcons don't have to trade him. He's a quality CB3. But it's getting harder to argue they shouldn't.